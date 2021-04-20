MAC welcomes EV support in federal budget

The Mining Association of Canada welcomes support for the domestic battery electric vehicle (BEV) supply chain as outlined in the federal government’s Budget 2021. The new proposals will help position Canada on what MAC calls the “Mines to Mobility” pathway.
“To establish an end-to-end BEV supply chain in Canada, we need to expand the production and manufacturing of critical minerals in Canada,” said president and CEO Pierre Gratton, “We need battery grade nickel, cobalt, lithium and graphite and we are pleased to see programs and tax measures that we believe can support filling or expanding domestic production of these materials.”
Changes have been proposed to expand Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund-Net Zero Accelerator to $8 billion.
Supports have been made that target rare earth elements (REEs). A Critical Minerals Centre of Excellence will be established to co-ordinate federal programs. A commitment of $36.8 million over three years has been made for federal research and development, although modest, is welcome.
MAC also noted other aspects of the budget that will have a positive impact on the Canadian mining sector:
Download or view Budget 2021 at www.Budget.gc.ca/2021/home-accueil-en.html .
Have your say: