Magna Gold reaches 3M hours without lost-time accident

The San Francisco leap pad receives about 22,000 tonnes of gold ore daily. Credit: Magna Gold.

Employees, contractors and suppliers at Magna Gold Corp.’s (TSXV: TSXV; US-OTC: MGLQF) San Francisco gold mine in Sonora state, Mexico, have surpassed the enviable milestone of 3 million person-hours worked without a lost-time accident. The last such incident was in September 2018, and there has never been an occupational hazard fatality in its 11-year history.

President and CEO Arturo Bonillas said in a release, “This is a very important achievement and a good reflection of the planning and training we undertake resulting in high safety standards at our operations. We are proud of our team’s dedication, and especially during the ramp-up of operations in the past year, to maintaining a safe and hazard free workplace environment”.

The San Francisco mine is a previous the open pit and heap leach mine that Magna Gold purchased in May 2020 from Alio Gold. It has produced nearly 1.5 million oz. gold, and the preliminary economic assessment completed in August 2020 suggests that there may be close to that amount of contained gold yet to be recovered. Total resources include 99.7 million measured and indicated tonnes grading 0.45 g/t gold containing 1.43 million oz. plus 11.4 million inferred tonnes grading 0.48 g/t containing 171,000 oz.

