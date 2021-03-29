Marla Tremblay named new executive director of MineConnect

M. Tremblay. Credit: MineConnect

MineConnect, Ontario’s mining supply and services association, has appointed Marla Tremblay as its new executive director. Tremblay replaces Paul Bradette who is returning to a position with the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.

“Finding a candidate for this specific position is simply not an easy task; after an extensive evaluation and selection criteria laid out by MineConnect’s board, Marla earned the board’s unanimous endorsement,” Ricky Lemieux, MineConnect chair and president, said in a release.

Tremblay brings experience in community economic development, with over 10 years with the North Bay’s Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

“Given our limited resources for staff, the candidate must be able to wear all different hats to run a complete business and then some… Marla is a professional, accomplished woman who has extensive knowledge of the businesses within our (mining) sector and has already established relationships with many of our members,” Lemieux added.

Based in Sturgeon Falls, Tremblay has run her own consulting company, Markey Consulting, and worked across several industries in both private and public sectors. Through this, she brings expertise in the development of strategic plans and negotiation with government agencies and their grant application programs and processes and was most recently involved with the development of MineConnect’s strategic plan and governance protocols.

“I really, really believe in this association, and was adamant that they select an individual that was the right fit,” Tremblay added. “I made it very clear from the outset if that’s not me, that’s fine, I’ll continue on as a board member, because I believe in the association and want what’s best for the organization and, more importantly, what’s best for its members.”

“I have worked with Marla on several projects over the years and believe the board has made an excellent choice. I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role and will remain available to offer support to MineConnect when and as needed,” Bradette concluded.

For more information, visit www.MineConnect.com.