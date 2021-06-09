Metso Outotec introduces energy saving stirred mills

The popular and energy efficient Vertimill from Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec has been a frontrunner in driving stirred milling innovations for decades and is now excited to introduce its comprehensive portfolio featuring three stirred milling solutions – Vertimill, Stirred Media Detritor, and HIGmill. Ideal for grinding finer products, stirred mills are known for their energy efficiency and compact design, reducing floor space requirements. These mills are based on gravity-induced and fluidized technologies, allowing for the optimum equipment solution for all comminution circuits covering secondary, tertiary, fine, ultrafine, regrind, and lime slaking applications.

The Metso Outotec stirred mills are suitable for a large range of product sizes. The standardized range includes chamber units of up to 50,000 litres and the world’s largest industry units with up to 6,500 kW of installed power. Floor space use is optimized, which reduces investment costs, and installation is easy. All of the company’s stirred mills are part of its Planet Positive product portfolio, thanks to the sustainability benefits they deliver.

Vertimill is globally recognized as market-leading energy efficient grinding mill. Through a low total cost of ownership due to its simple and robust design, it brings substantial improvement to the profitability of concentrators. Over the years, Vertimill technology has proven to be efficient – especially in secondary and tertiary grinding, regrinding, fine grinding, and lime slaking applications.

HIGmill is an advanced, energy efficient fine and ultra-fine grinding solution that relies on proven technology. With the tall, narrow, vertical body arrangement, grinding media is evenly distributed and mineral particles remain in constant contact, significantly increasing grinding efficiency. It takes advantage of gravitational forces and GrindForce rotor technology to produce a finer grind for mineral liberation.

Stirred Media Detritor (SMD) is a fluidized, vertical stirred mill designed for optimum grinding efficiency for fine and ultrafine grinding products. SMDs have the capacity to operate continuously at full load power draw with no steel contamination of the product. They are suitable for both open- and closed-circuit operation.

Key benefits of Metso Outotec stirred mills include:

Improved operational efficiency

Improved energy efficiency

Increased media savings

Reduced carbon emissions

Flexible and safe to operate

