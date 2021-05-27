Metso Outotec launches filtration inspection to improve performance

Metso Outotec launched three filtration inspection packages that offer improved filter availability, better filter performance and longer equipment life for users The packages are designed to quickly identify common wear and tear issues such as problems with the plate packs, leakages, and misalignments among others.
As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier of sophisticated equipment, parts and services to the mining industry, Metso Outotec is committed to helping customers maintain their critical assets and to help them take a preventive approach to maintenance.
Timely inspection will not only discover issues that require immediate attention, but also allow for the identification of possible upcoming larger filtration failures or upgrade opportunities. Metso Outotec then has the chance to proactively respond to customers and put in place a service plan to address longer-term problems, potentially saving significant costs in terms of lost production.
The filter inspection packages in brief:
Metso Outotec filtration inspection packages are available on www.MOGroup.com/products-and-services/services/maintenance-shutdown-repairs/mining/filtration-inspections/.
