Metso Outotec launches Linear Metallurgical Sampler

Linear Metallurgical Sampler. Credit: Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec has launched a versatile Linear Metallurgical Sampler (LMS), that allows the measuring of material balances as well as reporting to investors and other stakeholders in compliance with AMIRA P754 and other sampling standards. The solution enables integration with Metso Outotec Courier on-line analyzers to further improve process control.

“The Linear Metallurgical Sampler incorporates versatile functions to monitor both sampling integrity and sample quality. Its self-diagnostic and self-cleaning system ensures representative metallurgical samples for improved process audits and production transparency. Maintenance personnel can use self-diagnostics and reporting data to enhance predictive maintenance and spares management strategies,” Tapio Korpela, product manager, samplers, separation at Metso Outotec, said in a release.

Integration of on-line analyzers will enable different types of sampling data to be combined for production analysis purposes. By combining process history data with different process scenarios, the process control philosophy can be quickly adapted according to the ore type being processed, for instance. This enables improvement of production predictability and control of metallurgical mass balance.

A single LMS unit can collect multiple metallurgical samples to suit different production reporting and management purposes. Each sample can have its own timing, and the system can manage multiple buckets. A simultaneous flexible spot sample can also be taken without any system changes.

Key benefits of the Linear Metallurgical Sampler include:

Improved process audits and production transparency;

Improved production predictability and control of metallurgical mass balance;

Reduced need for manual laboratory assays;

Reliable and efficient production reporting; and

High integrity of samples and maximized equipment availability.

To find out more about the Linear Metallurgical Sampler, click here.