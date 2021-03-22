Metso Outotec to deliver comminution technology to Côté gold project

Metso Outotec Vertimill. Credit: Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec was awarded an order to deliver energy-efficient comminution technology to the Côté gold project in northeastern Ontario, a joint venture between Iamgold and Sumitomo Metal Mining.

Metso Outotec’s delivery consists of two energy-efficient Vertimill 4500 grinding mills and one MP1250 cone crusher for the Côté project.

The order value exceeds €10 million and has been booked in the Minerals’ division first-quarter 2021 orders.

“Low energy and wear part consumption as well as process flexibility were decisive factors for the Côté gold project team when selecting the comminution equipment. Metso Outotec was consulted during the prefeasibility study and supported Iamgold on several projects. Iamgold’s technical team had solid confidence in the Vertimill technology, and they were also familiar with the high-performance capability of the MP crushers,” Andy Lingenfelter, VP of minerals sales for North and Central America with Metso Outotec, said in a release.

Planet Positive approach to sustainability

Mid-March, Metso Outotec also introduced Planet Positive, its all-encompassing approach to sustainability that covers the environmental, social and financial aspects of sustainability.

The Planet Positive portfolio focuses on the most environmentally efficient technologies (over 100) in the company’s portfolio, responding to the sustainability requirements of its customers in the aggregates, mining and metals refining industries. The customer requirements relate to energy or water efficiency, reduction of emissions, circularity and safety.

Metso Outotec has also focused on minimizing the environmental impact of its own operations and supply chain to diminish its ecological footprint.

“We have a wide Planet Positive offering available for our customers, and with strong R&D (research and development) focus we continue to strengthen our sustainable offering for aggregates, mining and metals refining industries. We also have high targets for sustainability in our own operations and supply chain. There is a growing demand in our industry for environmentally efficient solutions,” Piia Karhu, senior VP, business development at Metso Outotec, said in the release.

