Canadian Mining Journal

The MineKleen Underground Mine Dust Control System Credit: Midwest Industrial Supply

Underground mine operators are constantly searching for an affordable way to manage dust.

Watering can be a go-to solution, but it compounds the challenges. Water degrades roads by washing away fines that help hold the road together, increasing maintenance costs.

Midwest Industrial Supply, the leader in dust control and soil stabilization innovation, recently released the MineKleen® Underground Mine Dust Control System, a new system for dust control in hard-rock underground mines. MineKleen helps fortify roads, ribs and backs while eradicating airborne dust and reducing water usage by up to 95 percent.

One mine that tested Midwest’s formula against a generic dust control product cut costs by 35 percent, saving nearly US$225,000 annually. That mine also extended time between applications from three days to 14 days, decreasing annual applications from 122 to 28.

Manhours required for dust control and road stabilization also dropped from 487 to 133, while the surface of the mine roads dramatically improved. Reduced maintenance and less watering boosted worker productivity.

“The MineKleen System keeps particulate matter out of the air, enhancing regulatory compliance, and the health and safety of mine workers,” said Jim Silva, Midwest’s vice president of mining solutions. “It helps roads hold up longer, even in heavily used areas.”

MineKleen was designed by miners and is the result of years of research in some of the harshest underground mine conditions. The Midwest team brings decades of cutting-edge molecular technology to this new system.

Midwest developed the MineKleen Plus proprietary chemical formulation consisting of a synthetic fluid plus polymeric binder system in its own lab. This system binds fines together, creating a pavement-like strength that gets stronger with use.

Midwest’s proprietary formulation is non-hazardous and environmentally safe.

The system also includes the MineKleen Sprayer, a unique distribution system designed specifically for underground mines. It enables the formulation to be applied to roads, ribs and backs at the same time, enhancing productivity.

Mining engineers seeking underground dust control solutions should contact Dan Carpenter at 888-762-3695 or visit MineKleen.com.

The content above is a sponsored post from Midwest Industrial Supply.