MIINING PEOPLE: Great Panther Mining, Tarachi Gold, Trilogy Metals, Frontier Lithium

Ruben Verzosa, the CEO of Arcpacific Resources, has passed away after a brief illness – the board has not yet appointed an interim CEO.

Elena Tanzola has been appointed CFO and corporate secretary of Essex Minerals with Patrick Harford named VP of business development. James Harris is now a director of the company with Chris Andrews and Wilson Su stepping down from the board.

Randall Chatwin, the VP and associate general counsel of B2Gold, has been appointed to the board of Fremont Gold; Chatwin replaces Paul Reynolds.

Rob Henderson has been appointed president and CEO of Great Panther Mining. Henderson is a professional engineer with 35 years of experience in operations, capital projects, and mining finance; he was most recently president and CEO of Amerigo Resources. Jeffrey Mason, the company’s interim CEO and chairman of the board, has stepped down from both roles but will continue to provide consulting services to the company. David Garofalo is now board chair; Garofalo was most recently president and CEO of Goldcorp. In addition to Garofalo, Joseph Gallucci and Alan Hair have joined the company’s board of directors. Meghan Brown has also joined as VP of investor relations; Brown was most recently VP of investor relations with Leagold Mining.

Darin Wagner has resigned from the board of Palamina Corporation for personal reasons.

Lorne Warner is now the president, CEO and a director of Tarachi Gold; Warner is a professional geoscientist. Michael Konnert has stepped down from the board but remains an advisor to the company.

Oliver Andrews has joined the board of Thor Explorations.

On Jun. 1, Tony Giardini will assume the role of president and CEO with Trilogy Metals. Giardini has been a director of the company since 2012, and will continue as an executive director. He was most recently president of Ivanhoe Mines. James (Jim) Gowans will continue as interim president and CEO until the end of May and will remain a director.

Andre Gauthier has joined the board of Typhoon Exploration with Leo Patry stepping down as a director.

Frontier Lithium has received the discovery of the year award from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA). The 2019 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year award is for the Spark Pegmatite discovery, first identified in September 2018, with a maiden resource estimate published in February of this year.