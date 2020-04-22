MILLS: Metso signs three contracts with Russian Copper Company

RUSSIA – Metso has won a contract for the supply of semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) and ball mill linings for Russian Copper Company’s (RCC) Tominsky processing plant. The deal complements two earlier mill lining contracts for RCC’s Mikheevsky plant, which were signed in December.

With a combined value of approximately €24 million, the orders have been booked in Metso’s first and fourth quarter orders. The first shipments started in March. Metso’s deliveries will cover almost one year’s worth of mill lining needs as part of RCC’s large-scale mill lining project that is now coming to a successful close.

“We are proud to be part of the construction projects of Russian Copper Company by providing reliable supplies of equipment and spare parts for their plants. We managed to meet the tight delivery schedule required to ensure the smooth operation of RCC’s production facilities,” Alexey Muzychkin, Metso’s senior VP in Russia and CIS, said in a release.

The Russian Copper Company was founded in 2004 and it is now one of the biggest copper producers in the country. RCC is a vertically integrated holding with operational assets in Chelyabinsk Region, Sverdlovsk Region, Orenburg Region, Novgorod Region, Khabarovsk Region and Kazakhstan. The company manages eight mines, a hydrometallurgical plant, three metallurgical plants, and a trading company. RCC produces copper concentrate, copper cathodes and copper rods, as well as zinc concentrate, refined gold, and refined silver. RCC’s production facilities are able to produce 220,000 tons of copper cathodes and 235,000 tons of copper rods per year.

