MILLS: Outotec receives order from Kazakhstan’s largest gold miner

KAZAKHSTAN – Outotec has signed a contract with RG Gold, Kazakhstan’s largest gold miner, for the delivery of two grinding mills for the Raygorodok open pit gold mine in the northern part of the country. Deliveries with similar scope are typically worth approximately €10 million. The order has been booked with Outotec’s first quarter orders for 2020.

Outotec’s delivery includes two ball mills with associated ancillaries and spare parts to the customer’s carbon-in-leach plant expansion project. The ball mills feature the newly released Outotec Polymer Hydrostatic Shoe Bearing (HSB) system, which improves grinding mill availability and simplifies maintenance. Deliveries are scheduled for next year.

The Raygorodok gold deposit is one of the largest gold deposits in Kazakhstan with 6 million oz. of reserves.

“We are committed to working closely with our customers to keep the mining industry moving even during these exceptional times,” Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec’s minerals processing business, said in a release.

RG Gold is held by Verny Capital Group, an entity focused on direct equity investments in private companies.

