MINERAL ID: New features in EZ-ID software from Spectral Evolution

MASSACHUSETTS – Spectral Evolution’s EZ-ID mineral identification software is now able to match unknown samples to three libraries of over 1,100 minerals for instant identification in the field.

EZ-ID running on one of Spectral Evolution’s field spectrometers, such as the oreXpress, oreXplorer, or oreXpert, allows users to unmix minerals in a sample using match regions to focus on specific absorption features. Now, the match regions of interest can be saved as pre-sets for comparison when looking for similar minerals.

Other EZ-ID features include scalars, which provide additional information on geological formation, crystallinity changes, alteration pattern shifts and geochemical conditions as well as the ability to create a custom library from known samples with the Custom Library Module software. The optional conversion of ASD files (a type of temporary backup file) for use with EZ-ID allows users to save their existing libraries and databases.

EZ-ID works through the DARWin SP Data Acquisition software interface with all Spectral Evolution spectrometers and spectroradiometers.

Established in 2004, Spectral Evolution manufactures laboratory and handheld portable spectrometers, spectroradiometers and spectrophotometers.

For more information, visit: www.SpectralEvolution.com.