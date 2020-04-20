MINERAL PROCESSING: Haver & Boecker’s new portable plant increases production by 25%

ONTARIO – Haver & Boecker Niagara, Haver & Boecker’s new mineral processing brand, has launched the Niagara F-Class portable plant. Its circular motion inclined vibrating screen allows operations to increase production by 25% while making screen media change-outs easier on an inclined vibrating screen.

A circular motion inclined vibrating screen uses gravity to help move material down the screen, reducing pegging as well as energy requirements. With a 20-degree incline and a travel rate of 21 metres to 23 metres per minute, an inclined screen will deliver up to 25% more capacity than a linear-stroke horizontal machine. According to the company, operations like Alberta-based trucking and heavy construction company, Pidherney’s, are reporting production increases of at least 25% while using this equipment.

To simplify screen media change-outs on a vibrating screen, the portable plant is manufactured with six hydraulic run-on jacks to raise and lower the vibrating screen quickly. Producers gain the production benefits of an inclined screen with the maintenance benefits of a horizontal screen. In addition, plants outfitted with Haver & Boecker Niagara’s Ty-Rail quick-tensioning system can cut screen change-out times in half.

The vibrating screen itself is ideal for tough applications, such as scalping and classifying ores, minerals, stones, sand and gravel. The Niagara F-Class has an advanced double eccentric shaft design, supported by four high-performance, double-spherical roller bearings. It is especially beneficial for screening situations that require consistent, load independent performance at constant g-force.

Haver & Boecker Niagara featured its signature F-Class portable plant for the first time during this year’s ConExpo in Las Vegas.

The F-Class Portable Plant can be customized to include a crusher, conveyors or other components.

For more information, visit www.HaverNiagara.ca.