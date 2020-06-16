MINERAL PROCESSING: Outotec to deliver equipment for Gold Fields in Chile

CHILE – Outotec has won a contract to deliver process equipment to Gold Fields’ Salares Norte greenfield gold project in the country’s Atacama region. The contract was booked with the company’s second quarter orders at approximately €14 million.

Outotec’s scope of work includes the design and delivery of one 4-MW semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill and one 4-MW ball mill as well as five thickeners and one clarifier for different process phases. The grinding mills are equipped with Outotec’s Polymer Hydrostatic Shoe Bearing (HSB) system, which is a standard feature in all of the company’s new grinding mills. The system is designed to maximize grinding mill availability and simplify maintenance. Both thickeners and clarifiers are Outotec’s modular designs, which reduce installation time on-site.

Gold Fields is a South African, global gold producer, with a 100% interest in the Salares Norte project. Once operational, the concentrator plant would process an average of two million tonnes of ore a year. The equipment is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to deliver our energy efficient and advanced process equipment to Gold Fields and support them in building profitable and sustainable operations in the challenging site location in high altitude,” Paul Sohlberg, head of Outotec’s minerals processing business, said in a release.

