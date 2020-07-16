MINING PEOPLE: 66 Resources, Focus Graphite, Generic Gold, Getchell Gold, Pacific Precious

Management moves announced this week include:

66 Resources has named R. Timothy Henneberry as its CEO and director. Henneberry replaces Michael Dake, who has stepped down as CEO, but will remain a director.

Alto Ventures announced that in conjunction with the closing of its merger with Empress Resources, it has made changes to its leadership team. Mike Bandrowski has been appointed president and CEO, following Mike Koziol’s and Richard Mazur’s resignations from the president and CEO roles, respectively. Mazur will remain a director of the company. Mike Bandrowski, David Rhodes, Jeremy Bond and Duncan Gordon have been appointed to the board with Mike Koziol, David Cowan, Gary Zak and Michael Steeves stepping down from the board.

Marc Roy is now the CEO and a director of Focus Graphite.

Richard Patricio has been named president and CEO of Generic Gold following Kelly Malcolm’s resignation. Malcolm will remain a director of the company.

Mike Sieb has been named president of Getchell Gold; Sieb has been a director of the company since 2018.

Darryl Jones has been named the CFO of Goldhaven Resources following Blaine Bailey’s resignation.

Shawn Hood is now the chief technology officer (CTO) of GoldSpot Discoveries.

Benoit Moreau has resigned from his post as president and director of Goldstar Minerals. Director Francois Perron will replace Moreau as president. Mathieu Séguin has also resigned as a director.

Paul Crath has been named the interim CEO of Highvista Gold; Janet O’Donnell is now the company’s interim CFO and has joined the company’s board.

Ramiro Massa is now the president and CEO of Minsud Resources following Alberto Orcoyen’s resignation; Orcoyen will continue to serve as a director. Michael Johnston, the company’s CFO, has also been named corporate secretary with Ramiro Massa stepping down.

Ron Stewart has been appointed CEO of Pacific Precious; Stewart is a mining professional with over 30 years of experience in exploration, project development, operations and capital markets.

Matthew Roma is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Western Pacific Resources with Eduardo Yu stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Board changes include:

Peter Mullens has stepped down from the board of G2 Goldfields.

Jim Mustard has joined the board of Getchell Gold.

Anne Giardini is now a director of K92 Mining.

Kevin Small has joined the board of Minera Alamos.

Ian Rice has joined the board of Oroco Resource with Steve Vanry, the company’s CFO, stepping down as a director.

Brian Crawford is now a director of Portofino Resources.

Steven Kahn has stepped down from SolidusGold’s board.

Peter Mitchell has been appointed to the board of Taseko Mines; Richard Mundie and Alex Morrison did not stand for re-election.

Réjean Gosselin has joined UrbanGold Minerals as an independent director.