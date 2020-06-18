MINING PEOPLE: African Gold Group, Hudbay, Prime Mining, Torex, Radisson, Ucore Rare Metals

Management moves announced this week include:

Danny Callow has been appointed president and CEO of African Gold Group; Callow was most recently the company’s COO.

Edgar Barrios is now a senior mining consultant for Altamira Gold.

Igor Gonzales has been appointed as the COO of Appian Capital, investment advisory firm to private equity funds that invest in mining.

Luis Miguel Inchaustegui Zevallos is now an advisor to and a director of Canariaco Copper Peru, Candente Copper’s Peruvian subsidiary.

Quinton Hennigh is now a technical and senior business advisor with Eloro Resources.

Arvin Ramos has been named CFO of First Mexican Gold, following Nicole Wood’s resignation.

Gary Economo, Focus Graphite’s president and CEO, will retire at the end of June.

Rob McLeod is now the CEO and a director of Heatherdale Resources.

At the end of June, Steve Douglas will join Hudbay Minerals as the company’s senior VP and CFO.

Tania Barreto Shaw has been named head of investor relations with Maritime Resources.

Daniel Kunz has been appointed CEO of Prime Mining, replacing Andrew Bowering who is now an executive VP with the company. Both Kunz and Bowering remain on the company’s board. Kunz is also stepping down from his role as executive chairman.

Jody Kuzenko has been named president and CEO of Torex Gold – Kuzenko was most recently the company’s COO.

Rahul Paul has been promoted to the president role with Radisson Mining; he was most recently the company’s CFO.

Ty Dinwoodie is now the president of Ucore Rare Metals and Kurt Forrester has been named the company’s VP of metallurgy. Ucore is also searching for a permanent CEO following its acquisition of Innovation Metals.

Sylvain Lépine has been appointed VP of exploration with Yorbeau Resources.

Board changes include:

African Gold Group has also restructured its board: Scott Eldridge has been appointed non-executive chairman, Jan-Erik Back is now vice-chairman, and John Begeman is the lead independent director. The company intends to change its name to Avion2 Gold.

Yohann Bouchard has joined the board of Monarch Gold.

John Sabine has stepped down from his position as non-executive chairman and director of North American Nickel.

Murray John has been appointed chairman of Prime Mining’s board with Paul Sweeney and Marc Prefontaine also joining as directors, replacing Gregory Liller and Jorge Ramiro Monroy. Liller will continue as the company’s VP and COO.

Frank Mariage has been appointed chairperson of Sidex’s board of directors, succeeding Élaine Phénix. Sidex is an organization backed by the Quebec government, tasked with investing in exploration companies active in the province.

Fred Stanford is now the executive chair of Torex Gold with Rick Howes named lead independent director. Terry MacGibbon has retired from his role as founding chairman; Jim Crombie and Bill Shaver have also stepped down as directors of the company.

Andrew Smith has joined the board of True North Gems, to fill a vacancy following Zygmunt Riddle’s resignation.