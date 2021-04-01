MINING PEOPLE: Agnico Eagle, Argonaut, Arizona Gold, GoldMining

Leona Aglukkaq. Credit: Agnico Eagle Mines

Management appointments announced this week include:

Lowe Billingsley has been named senior VP of operations with Argonaut Gold, starting April 12.

John Galassini is now COO and executive VP of Arizona Gold. Martin Kostuik has stepped down from the president role, Giulio Bonifacio will assume the role of president in addition to the CEO role.

Mike Basha has resigned from the president and director roles with Aurion Resources.

Ryan Webster has been named CFO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works and Granada Gold Mine.

Chris Sammartino has been named CFO of Fission Uranium; Sammartino replaces Ryan Cheung. Jun Zhou and Felix Wang have joined the board following the resignations of Fei He and Shiming Ma.

Dusan Petkovic has been named VP of corporate development and investor relations with G Mining Ventures; Petkovic has resigned from the board.

Eugene Lee has been named CFO of Giyani Metals.

Alastair Still is now the CEO of GoldMining.

Jessy Grady is now VP of exploration for Guardian Exploration.

Steve Blower, VP of exploration with IsoEnergy, has resigned, effective April 30.

Diane Mann has been named corporate secretary of Lucky Minerals following Steven Cozine’s resignation.

Don Anderson is now CEO and a director of Mantaro Silver; Jos Hantelmann has been named exploration manager for South America.

Micon International has named Nigel Fung as VP of mining and Liz de Klerk as managing director of its Norwich, UK office. M.Plan International has named Derick de Wit as senior VP.

Stellar AfricaGold has announced a management reorganization. J. Francois Lalonde has been promoted to president and CEO, John Cumming will serve as executive chair and James Henning has been named CFO.

Orin Baranowsky has been named CFO of Treasury Metals.

Colin Smith is now VP of exploration with ValOre Metals.

Board moves include:

Leona Aglukkaq is now a director of Agnico Eagle Mines.

Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips have been named to the board of Almaden Minerals.

Bruce Bragagnolo has resigned from the board of AsiaBaseMetals.

Leily Omoumi has joined the board of Aurion Resources.

Bear Creek director Frank Tweddle has passed away.

Kelli Ward has been appointed to the board of Desert Mountain Energy.

Simon Collins is now a director of Elemental Royalties.

Jean des Rivières is now a director of First Majestic Silver.

Ed Baer has resigned from the board of Honey Badger Silver.

Maurice Colson, executive chair of Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration, has passed away.

Tim Baker is now a director of MAG Silver.

Szascha Lim, CFO and corporate secretary of Mich Resources, has been appointed a director of the company.

Rene Galipeau, chair of Nuinsco Resources, has passed away.

Lorne Burden has retired from the board of Platinex.

Dino Micacchi and Ben Fuschino have joined the board of Sarissa Resources.