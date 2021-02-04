MINING PEOPLE: Alamos, Aris Gold, Dundee Precious Metals, i-80 Gold, Pan American Silver

G. Winckler. Credit: Pan American Silver

Management appointments announced this week include:

John Fitzgerald has been named VP of projects with Alamos Gold.

Aris Gold has a new board and management team in place. Management is led by CEO Neil Woodyer; Doug Bowlby is senior VP, corporate; Andrew Gubbels is senior VP of corporate development; Ashley Baker has been named general counsel and corporate secretary; Robert Eckford is VP of finance and CFO, and Meghan Brown has been named VP of investor relations. The board, led by chairman Ian Telfer, also includes Peter Marrone, David Garofalo, Daniela Cambone, and Attie Roux who join Gran Colombia Gold nominees, Serafino Iacono and Hernan Martinez.

Donna McLean has been named CFO of Blue Thunder Mining. McLean replaces Orin Baranowsky.

Candelaria Mining has named Mike Struthers as CEO; Struthers will join the board. Neil O’Brien has also been named a director.

Dean Richards is now VP of mineral resource development with Deep-South Resources.

Marlis Yassin has been named CFO of District Metals, succeeding Gavin Cooper.

Jay Richardson has been named CFO and a director of Edison Cobalt.

Dong H. Shim is now the CFO of Hanstone Gold.

Mark Vendrig is now manager of environment and permitting for Kutcho Copper.

Maria Milagros Paredes is now CFO and corporate secretary of Mako Mining.

Timothy Heenan has been named interim president of Mirasol Resources. Heenan also serves as VP of exploration. Patrick Evans will serve as executive chair pending the appointment of a full-time president and CEO.

Paulo Nuno de Sa Caessa has been appointed VP of exploration with Norra Metals. George Cavey has resigned from the board.

Premier Gold Mines has announced the planned management team for i-80 Gold, proposed to be spun-out to Premier shareholders as part of the acquisition of Premier by Equinox Gold. With a head office in Reno Nevada, the i-80 team will include: Ewan Downie as CEO and director, Ron Clayton as chair, Matthew Gili as president and COO, Matthew Gollat as executive VP of business and corporate development, Ryan Snow as CFO and Brent Kristof as executive VP of projects and evaluations. The board planned for i-80 included current Premier board members Ewan Downie, John Seaman, John Begeman and Eva Bellissimo, and new members Ron Clayton, Greg Smith and Arthur Einav.

Gerald Prosalendis has resigned as president, CEO and director of Quaterra Resources. Thomas Patton has assumed the role of interim president and CEO.

Alexander Kunz has been appointed president and CEO of Raindrop Ventures, replacing Saf Dhillon who will continue as corporate secretary. Both Kunz and Dhillon remain on the board. G. Peter Parsley has been appointed VP of exploration.

Board moves include:

Wayne Kettleson has joined the board of American CuMo Mining.

Peter Ball has stepped down as a director of Bullion Gold Resources.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi has been named a director of Dundee Precious Metals.

Four Nines Gold has appointed Daniel Schieber as a director.

Bernard Dionne has been appointed to the board of Generic Gold.

Clive Newall is now a director of Marimaca Copper.

James Gheyle has joined the board of Oakley Ventures; Gheyle replaces Robert Paul Way.

David Gunning is now a director of Orex Minerals following Rick Sayers’ resignation.

Clive Massey has been named a director of Organimax Nutrient.

David Caulfield has resigned from the board of Orogen Royalties.

Pan American Silver has announced that Ross Beaty, founder and chair, will be retiring as chair and director at the company’s May AGM. The board intends to appoint Gillian Winckler board chair and to name Beaty as chair emeritus effective May 12.

Julie Lemieux has been named a director of Stelmine Canada.

Laura Bastias has been appointed to the board of Turmalina Metals.