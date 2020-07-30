MINING PEOPLE: Alexco, Aurion Resources, Honey Badger, Kincora Copper, Tectonic Metals

Management appointments announced this week include:

Geologist Matti Talikka has been named CEO of explorer Aurion Resources.

Geoffrey Fielding is now a special advisor to Brigadier Gold.

Paul Cromie is now the exploration manager, Australia, with Kincora Copper, overseeing exploration at Trundle and across the company’s district-scale portfolio in the Lachlan fold belt.

Christie Gradin is now the interim CFO of Karnalyte Resources. Danielle Favreau, the company’s current CFO and interim CEO, will continue as interim CEO as Christie Gradin assumes the CFO responsibilities.

William Stormont has joined Tectonic Metals in an investor relations role, to lead the company’s investor relations activities and serve as the main liaison between Tectonic and the investment community.

Board moves include:

Brien Sirola has resigned from the board of 55 North Mining for personal reasons.

Michael Winn has stepped down from the board of Alexco Resource to focus on his increasing responsibilities at other publicly listed companies; Winn will remain a strategic advisor to Alexco’s board of directors going forward.

Roy Spencer is stepping down from the board of Arctic Star Exploration.

Brian O’Neill has stepped down as a director of Cameo Industries.

James Levy has resigned from the board of Golden Tag Resources.

Quentin Yarie, Craig Scherba and Kevin Tanas have resigned as directors of Honey Badger Exploration. The board has appointed Chad Williams and Rejean Gosselin to fill the resulting vacancies. Williams and Gosselin, along with incumbent director Chad Gilfillan, are expected to be among management’s director nominees at the company’s upcoming AGM.

Gary Robert Thompson has resigned from Stuhini Exploration’s board to focus on his responsibilities as CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals.

John Jacobsen is now on the board of Yorbeau Resources.

Tyrone McClay has joined the board of Zanzibar Gold.