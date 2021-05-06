Mining People: American Eagle, First Majestic, NorZinc, Treasury Metals, World Copper

Management appointments announced this week:

Nevada mining veteran Mark Bradley is the new VP of exploration at American Eagle Gold.

Jeffrey Beck is the new CEO of Arianne Phosphate, developer of the Pac a Paul project in Quebec.

EnviroGold Global has named Dr. Mark Thorpe as CEO and to the board.

First Majestic Silver has appointed Colin Bower its new VP of operations in Mexico.

Derek Macpherson has joined Gold79 Mines as president and CEO.

The executive team is changing at Marimaca Copper. Current president Hayden Locke will assume the role of CEO and join the board. Petra Decher will become CFO and resign her seat on the board. The new role of COO will be filled by Luis Tondo. Laura Rich becomes general counsel and corporate secretary.

Rohan Hazelton is succeeding Don MacDonald as a director, president and CEO of NorZinc Ltd.

Ophir Gold has announced the resignation of president and director Jonathan Armes. Additionally, VP exploration Garry Clark has stepped down and will be replaced by Darren L. Smith, who is also a director.

Straightup Resources has named Daniel Cruz its new CFO and a director. Former CFO Mark Lotz is passing the torch.

Treasury Metals is pleased to appoint Clinton Swemmer to the newly created position of VP projects.

Krysztof Napierala is now the general manager in charge of overseeing the Chilean operations of World Copper.

Board moves include:

Glennen McDowall has been added to the board of Advance Gold.

Artemis Gold has appointed Elise Rees to its board of directors.

BMEX Gold has elected Jeremi Fournier as a director

Canstar Resources has named Neil Burns and James Clare to its board. Former director Patrick Reid has resigned.

Peter Tegart and Warner Gruenwald have resigned their directorships at Finlay Minerals. Gruenwald was also the company’s VP exploration.

Gatling Exploration’s Peter Dickie has resigned as a director of the company.

Warren Bell has been named to the board of IM Exploration. He is a corporate and securities lawyer with a focus on the mining and resource sector.

Imperial Mining Group has made changes to its board. Founder and chairman Donald Bubar is retiring. Peter J. Cashin, another founder, will become interim chairman.

Los Andes Copper has asked Warren Gilman, chairman and CEO of Queen’s Road Capital, to join Los Andes’ board at the AGM.

Douglas Cater has become a director of Mayfair Gold.

Marimica Copper has announced these changes to its board: Mike Haworth transitions from executive to non-executive chair and Colin Kinley becomes lead independent director.

Tom Obradovich has been named to the board of Santana Resources.

Dr. Craig Hart is the new chairman of the board at Snowline Gold.