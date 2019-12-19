MINING PEOPLE: Amerigo, Discovery Metals, Euro Manganese, Honey Badger, OceanaGold, Patagonia Gold, Rockcliff, Toromont

Amerigo Resources announced the appoitment of Aurora Davidson as president and CEO following Rob Henderson’s departure. Davidson has been with Amerigo since 2003 and was most recently the company’s executive vice president and CFO. She will continue as CFO until this role is filled.

Explorer Discovery Metals appointed Forbes Gemmell as its vice president of corporate development and investor relations effective January 6. Gemmell brings over 15 years of experience in capital markets, exploration, development and operations. He was most recently with Guyana Goldfields as VP of corporate development.

Euro Manganese appointed Martina Blahova as CFO effective January 1. Blahova will be replacing Pierre Masse who will retire at the end of this year. She joined the company in September 2018 as controller and was previously the manager of financial reporting for SSR Mining.

Honey Badger Exploration announced that it has appointed Fiona Fitzmaurice as its CFO, replacing Tara Gilfillan. Fitzmaurice is the current CFO of MacDonald Mines Exploration and Pasofino Gold and is a chartered accountant with over 12 years of experience in accounting and financial control.

Gold producer OceanaGold announced the resignation of Dr. Nora Scheinkestel from its board.

Patagonia Gold appointed Jorge Sanguin as its COO effective January 1, succeeding Leon Hardy. Sanguin was appointed as the company’s operations director back in August and has held senior-level roles at a number of mining operations in Argentina. Patagonia intends to nominate Hardy to the board at its upcoming AGM in February.

Manitoba-focused developer Rockliff Metals announced the appointment of Gordon Graham as an independent director, filling Mike Romaniuk’s role after his appointment as vice president of projects. Graham has over 30 years of experience and has previously held senior positions at a number of mining companies.

Toromont announced that it has appointed Michael McMillan as executive vice president and CFO effective March 1. This follows news from May on the pending retirement of Paul Jewer. McMillan has over 25 years of financial experience with a background in capital markets and risk management. He was most recently senior vice president and CFO at Parkland Fuel.