MINING PEOPLE: Angus Gold, First Cobalt, GFG Resources, O3 Mining

Management appointments announced this week include:

Almonty Industries has appointed JH Kim as CFO at Almonty Korea Tungsten, the company’s South Korean subsidiary.

Steve Burleton is now the interim CEO of Angus Gold, replacing Andrey Shamis who has also stepped down from the board.

Martin Kostuik has been named CEO and a director of Battery Mineral Resources.

Asa East is now the VP of exploration with Canterra Minerals.

Maurice Colson, CEO and CFO of China Goldcorp, passed away.

Mark Brown has been named CFO of Copper Fox Metals, effective April 23.

Wylie Hui is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Eastern Platinum.

Ricardo Labo has been appointed country manager for Peru with Element 29 Resources.

Robert Scott is now the CFO of Ethos Gold; Danica Topolewski has been named corporate secretary.

Michael Insulan has been named VP, commercial for First Cobalt and will be responsible for marketing of the company’s refined cobalt sulphate production and the marketing of recycled battery materials produced by the refinery.

Harpreet Dhaliwal is now the CFO of NexGen Energy.

Stew Carmichael is now chief geologist with RT Minerals.

Board moves include:

Heather Kennedy has joined the board of Braveheart Resources.

Victor Fern has resigned from the board of CanAlaska Uranium.

The board of Fancamp Exploration has requested that Peter H. Smith resign from his role as director.

Lisa Riley has been named a director of GFG Resources.

Ben Munanga has been appointed chair of Kamoa Copper, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) operating company of the joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining, Crystal River and the government of the DRC developing the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine.

Tang Honghui is now a director of Neo Lithium.

Mélissa Desrochers has been appointed to the board of O3 Mining.

Darrell Podowski has joined the board of OrganiMax Nutrient.

Jurgen Kohler is now a director of Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Dino Micacchi and Ben Fuschino have been elected to the board of Sarissa Resources.

Veljko Brcic will be joining the board of Tarachi Gold, replacing Leighton Bocking.

Thomas Gardiner has joined the board of Taranis Resources.