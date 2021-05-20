MINING PEOPLE: Arcland, Ethos Gold, Galantas, Gold Resource, Liberty Gold, Sherritt

Management appointments announced this week include:

As part of its strategic review, Angkor Resources has made the following management changes: Delayne Weeks as CEO, replacing Stephen Burega who is leaving the company; and Mike Weeks as executive VP operations.

Richard Goodwin is now president of Arcland Resources.

Alex Heath is the new CEO and president of Ethos Gold Corp. Craig Roberts stepped down from the CEO position and becomes chairman.

Roland Phelps has retired as the president and CEO of Galantas Gold. His role as CEO has been assumed by Mario Stifano, who will also take Phelps’ seat on the board. Brendan Morris has been named COO, and Bret Omland has joined the board.

Gold Resource Corp. has strengthened its senior leadership with the appointment of Alberto Reyes as COO.

Tim Arnold¸ COO of Integra Resources has been given the University of Idaho’s Silver and Gold Award for alumni who have a distinguished record of achievement and service. He has also been given honorary membership in the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers.

Liberty Gold has appointed Brian Martin as VP business development.

The new CEO of Quaterra Resources is seasoned executive Travis Naugle. Stephen Goodman is now president of the company.

Sherritt International has appointed Leon Binedell president and CEO, effective June 1. He replaces David Pathe who is retiring.

Board moves include:

Edison Cobalt has named Roger Dahn to its board of directors. Jeffrey Cocks has resigned his seat.

Ely Gold Royalties has announced the Tom Wharton has stepped down from its board.

Bill Gilmour has been appointed to the board of Gold Lion Resources to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel Dente.

Ron Little has become a board director of Gold Resource Corp.

David Drinkwater has joined the board of Golden Birch Resources as its chair. Steve Balch has also joined the board. Iain Martin becomes interim president and CEO following the resignation of Alan Martin.

The newest board member of International Battery Metals is Tony Colletti.

Adrian Rothwell and Paul Pint have both resigned from the board of Lucky Minerals. Company president and CEO will become interim chairman.

The new chair of Royal Road Minerals is Liz Wall. She was the company’s executive director of sustainability. Peter Mullens, a founder of the company, has stepped down.