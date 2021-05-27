MINING PEOPLE: Arianne, C2C Gold, CanAlaska, Niobay, Superior Gold, Tombill Mines, Trevali

Cory Belyk, CanAlaska Uranium

Management appointments announced this week include:

Arianne Phosphate has made the following management changes: Jeffrey Beck as CEO and a director and, Brian Ostroff as president.

Weiting (Camille) Zhou is the new CFO at C2C Gold Corp., effective June 1, 2021.

Cory Belyk has been promoted to CEO and executive VP at CanAlaska Uranium. Peter Dasler will continue to be the company’s president.

Dawn Madahbee Leach, a director of Niobay Metals, has been appointed the chair of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board.

Chris Jordaan has joined Superior Gold as president, CEO and a director. Tamara Brown has stepped down as interim CEO but remains on the board.

Tombill Mines has named Elizabeth Vida as its new exploration manager.

David Schummer is the new COO at Trevali Mining Corp., effective Aug. 20, 2021.

Board moves include:

Two new directors, Michael Smyth and Colin O’Leary, have joined the board of ArcWest Exploration.

Thomas Obradovich has resigned his seat on the board of Cantex Mine Development.

Endeavour Mining announced the appointment of Dr. Carmen Letton to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Huntsman Exploration has appointed Mathew O’Hara as a director of the company.

IMC International Mining has two new board members, Jason Nickel and David McAdam.

Douglas Cater has been appointed a director of Mayfair Gold.

Millennial Precious Metals has named Sara Heston a director of the company.

Northern Vertex Mining has welcomed Raymond Threlkeld to the board of directors.

Stephen Kenwood has been named to the board of Optimus Gold Corp.

Osisko Development has named Marina Katusa to its board of directors.

Pacific Ridge Exploration has nominated industry veteran Gary Baschuk to stand for election to the board.

Marshall Farris has resigned from the board of Philippine Metals.

Terence F. Coughlan has become a director of Sassy Resources. His is also the founding CEO of GoGold Resources.

Xplore Resources has named Micklu Datta and Sean Waller to seats on the company’s board.