MINING PEOPLE: Artemis, Hecla, Marathon, Rio Tinto

Management appointments announced this week include:

Gerrie van der Westhuizen has been appointed VP of finance for Artemis Gold.

FireFox Gold has announced additions to its exploration team in Finland. Sven Honig joins as general manager of exploration, Mikko Nenonen has been named exploration manager.

Gatling Exploration has appointed Darin Wagner and Gil Lawson to its newly formed technical advisory board.

Lindsay Hall is retiring from the senior VP and CFO role with Hecla Mining in March 2021. Russell Lawlar has been appointed senior VP, CFO and treasurer, effective March 1st. Lawlar has been treasurer since 2017.

Chad Williams, chair of Honey Badger Exploration, has been appointed interim CEO; Williams assumes the position from Ed Baer.

Donna McLean is now the CFO of Honey Badger Silver.

Libero Copper & Gold has appointed Ian Harris as president and CEO; Ernest Mast has joined the board. Thomas Mumford will manage Canadian exploration.

Colin Sutherland is now the CFO of Magna Gold.

Vernon Cameron has been appointed president and CEO of Mayhew Performance.

Jonathan Fung has been named CFO of Nevada Sunrise Gold.

P2 Gold has named Michelle Romero as executive VP and a director; Ken McNaughton has been appointed chief exploration officer.

Rio Tinto has announced a new executive team. Simon Trott, currently chief commercial officer, will become iron ore chief executive; copper and diamonds chief executive Arnaud Soirat will become group COO; and Kellie Parker, now managing director, Pacific operations aluminium, will join the executive committee as chief executive Australia. Ivan Vella, currently interim iron ore chief executive, will become aluminium chief executive; energy and minerals chief executive Bold Baatar will become copper chief executive; and Sinead Kaufman, currently managing director operations copper and diamonds, will join the executive committee as minerals chief executive. Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios will become chief commercial officer. Most of the changes will be in place by Mar. 1.

Stifel Financial has announced that Egizio Bianchini has joined the firm as vice-chairman, managing director, and head of mining investment banking for Stifel GMP.

Ewan Webster has been appointed president, CEO and a director of Thesis Gold

Robert Casaceli has been named VP of corporate development with UrbanGold Minerals.

Vizsla Resources has promoted Charles Funk to technical director and Martin Dupuis to VP of technical services. The company has also named Hernando Rueda as country manager for Mexico.

Board moves include:

Chris Lattanzi has retired from the board of Argonaut Gold.

Nathalie Han has been named a director of Aurania Resources.

Darrell Rader has stepped down from the board of Defiance Silver.

Christopher Marsh is now on the board of Desert Gold Ventures.

Cathy Bennett has joined the board of Marathon Gold.

Meridian Mining UK Societas has expanded its board. Gilbert Clark is now chair with Charles Riopel taking on the lead independent director role. John Skinner and Mark Thompson have joined the board.

Trumbull Fisher is now a director of Metallica Metals.

Marc Henderson has joined the board of Nubian Resources as chair.

Anna Tudela has been appointed to the board of Sabina Gold & Silver.

Ulrich Rath has resigned from the board of Tanzanian Gold.

Jonathan Shellabear is now a director of Tempus Resources following Brendan Borg’s resignation.

Oliver Andrews has resigned from the board of Thor Explorations.

Jessica Van Den Akker has joined the board of TriStar Gold with Brian Irwin stepping down as a director.

Robert Kang has been appointed to the board of Walcott Resources with John Mirko and Mike Cowin stepping down as directors.