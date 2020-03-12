MINING PEOPLE: Asanko, Compass Gold, Ivanhoe, Premier Gold Mines, Unigold

David Sidoo resigned as a director of Advantage Lithium; Sidoo was a founding shareholder of the company.

Gordon Guiboche resigned as a director of Anglo-Bomarc Mines. John Lee Wong has been appointed the company’s president and to its board.

Paul Wright is joining the board of Asanko Gold as chairman; between 1999 and 2007, Wright was the CEO of Eldorado Gold. Colin Steyn, the current chairman, announced that he would not be seeking re-election. At the company’s upcoming annual general meeting, it also will be looking to change its name from Asanko Gold to Galiano Gold.

Brian Fowler has resigned from his role as president of Blind Creek Resources. He will remain a director of the company until its next annual general meeting.

Brian Howlett is now the president and CEO of Canadian Orebodies; Howlett will join the company’s board. He is the former president and CEO of Dundee Sustainable Technologies and remains on its board. He previously served as the president and CFO of Superior Copper.

Jim Eccott, a director of Canterra Minerals, has passed away.

Michael Cathro has resigned from the board of Colorado Resources.

Joe Conway is now the chairman of Compass Gold, following the resignation of James Henderson. Henderson will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Doug Ramshaw has been appointed to the board of District Metals, replacing Rob Chang, who will continue as an advisor to the company.

Eddy Yu, the CFO of Far Resources, has stepped down for personal reasons. Murray Seitz, the company’s director of strategy, will assume the interim CFO role. In addition, James Royall is stepping down from the board due to personal reasons.

Thomas Horton is now VP of business development with Giyani Metals; he was previously a consultant to the company.

Christopher Ecclestone has been appointed to the board of Global Energy Metals; Ecclestone is a principal and mining strategist at Hallgarten in London.

Suresh Kalathil, Guyana Goldfields’ senior VP and COO, has left the company. At this time, the company does not plan to fill the position.

Marna Cloete has been promoted to the position of president with Ivanhoe Mines; she will also continue in her role as the company’s CFO. Tony Giardini, the company’s current president, will leave Ivanhoe after a transition period.

Robert Setter has been appointed president and CEO of LiCo Energy Metals. Richard Wilson has resigned from his roles as president, CEO and director of the company.

Ian Rice is joining Oroco Resource as a senior business advisor.

Eva Bellissimo is now on the board of Premier Gold Mines; she co-leads McCarthy Tétrault’s Global Metals and Mining group.

Wen Yao has resigned as a director of SouthGobi Resources.

John Green is retiring from his roles as CFO and corporate secretary with Unigold. Donna McLean has been appointed CFO of the company.