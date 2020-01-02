MINING PEOPLE: Asanko, Engineer, Metso, Novo, Palamina, Revival, Roscan, Southern Silver, Stratabound, Strongco, TMAC, Yorbeau

Ghana-focused miner Asanko Gold has announced the resignation of William Smart from its board. Judith Mosely has been appointed to the board effective Jan. 1, replacing Smart.

Engineer Gold, focused on the advancement of the Engineer Gold property in B.C., announced the resignation of its president, Brian Fowler. He will remain a director of the company until the next annual general meeting.

Metso has appointed Giuseppe Campanelli as president of its minerals services business and a member of its executive team effective Jan. 2. He was previously a member of its minerals services business area management team as head of professional services. Kalle Sipila has been appointed as president of the pumps business area and a member of the company’s executive team effective Jan. 2. He was previously operationally in charge of the pumps business area and head of finance and business control of the minerals services unit. In addition, Mikko Keto, the president of the company’s minerals services and pumps areas and a member of its executive team has terminated his employment with Metso as of Jan. 1.

Australian-focused explorer Novo Resources has announced Yoshikazu Ishikawa as a director, replacing Greg Gibson. Ishikawa is the general manager of Sumitomo’s non-ferrous metals business and has been involved with a number of large-scale mining projects.

Explorer Palamina appointed William McGuinty as its vice-president of exploration and Christina McCarthy as an advisory board member. McGuinty, a professional geoscientist who is currently the VP of exploration for Eastmain Resources and has nearly 40 years of experience working with junior explorers, will lead the company’s exploration efforts in Peru. McCarthy, CEO of Palisades Goldcorp and a geologist with capital markets experience, will assist with expanding the company’s presence in the mining and financial communities.

Revival Gold has announced Wayne Hubert as non-executive chairman following Diane Garrett’s resignation. Garrett will remain an advisor to the company. Hubert, a director of the company since 2017, brings more than 20 years of senior management experience in mining; he was president and CEO of Andean Resources between 2006 and 2010. Robert Chausse has also been appointed as an independent member of its board and chairman of the audit committee. Chausse has over 25 years of mining finance experience and is currently the CFO of New Gold.

Roscan Gold appointed Nana Sangmuah as CEO and director; Sangmuah brings over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and was most recently managing director of equity research (metals and mining) at Clarus Securities. The company also announced Andrew Ramcharan as executive vice-president of corporate development and investor relations. Dr. Ramcharan has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry; he was most recently managing director with the Sprott Resource group and is a professional engineer. Roscan appointed Gregory Isenor as executive vice-chairman.

Southern Silver Exploration announced Gina Jones to its board. Jones is CFO and CCO of PenderFund Capital Management and is a chartered professional accountant specializing in corporate finance.

Stratabound Minerals appointed Rodney Lamond and Hashim Ahmed to its board. Lamond is a professional engineer with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is currently president and CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold and chairman of Jaguar Mining’s board. Ahmed has been CFO of Jaguar Mining since 2015 and is an accountant with over 20 years of experience. Margaret “Peggy” Kent has retired as Chairperson of the company’s board. Richard Meschke has also retired from his CFO position with Stratabound.

Equipment dealer Strongco has announced Paul George as regional vice-president of construction equipment in Ontario. George has been with Strongco since 2012 and was most recently sales manager for Ontario construction equipment.

TMAC Resources announced the retirement of its executive chairman, Terry MacGibbon; Andrew Adams will now take on this role. Dr. Ross Bhappu, senior partner at Resource Capital Funds (RCF) will also join the board with Joao Cerrelo stepping down as RCF’s independent nominee.

Quebec-focused explorer Yorbeau Resources announced that Amit Gupta, the company’s CEO and chairman has resigned as CEO. He will remain as chairman of the board. Terry Kocisko has assumed the position of interim CEO.