MINING PEOPLE: ATAC, Maya Gold & Silver, New Pacific Metals, Pima Zinc, Pretium

Adam Coulter has been named VP of Exploration with ATAC Resources; Andrew Carne is also joining the company as VP of corporate and project development.

Fabio Ribeiro has joined the board of Aura Minerals.

Peter Kuhn has been named interim CEO of Blue Star Gold; he was previously a general manager with Blue Star. Kuhn replaces Steve Wilkinson, who is no longer with the company.

Sam Ash is now president and CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, replacing John Ryan. Ryan will continue to serve on the company’s board.

Naomi Johnson has joined the board of Copper Lake Resources with Gary O’Connor stepping down as a director.

Paul Smith has been named COO of Deep-South Resources with Jean-Luc Roy appointed to the chief expertise officer role. Smith and Roy are both on the board of Deep-South.

Hannah Jin is now a director of Gold Lion Resources with Oliver Friesen stepping down from the board; Friesen will remain the company’s CEO and corporate secretary.

Benoit La Salle is now president, CEO and a director of Maya Gold & Silver with Noureddine Mokaddem retiring and stepping down as chairman, president and CEO of the company. Mokaddem will remain a director. Robert Taub has been appointed chairman of the board.

Farhad Bouzari and Andrew McIntosh have been appointed to the technical advisory board of Metallis Resources.

Guylaine Daigle is now a director of Monarch Gold; Michel Baril and Guy Bourassa have stepped down from the board.

Rui Feng has stepped down from his CEO role with New Pacific Metals; Feng will remain a director of the company. Mark Cruise, previously New Pacific’s COO, has been named CEO.

Adam Knight is now technical services manager of Northern Vertex Mining.

Albert Contardi has been named CEO and a director of Pima Zinc with Arvin Ramos appointed to the CFO role. Brian Stecyk has resigned as CEO and John Dyer has stepped down as the company’s CFO; both Stecyk and Dyer have also resigned from the board. Daniel Nauth and David MacMillan are now on the company’s board with Conan Taylor stepping down as a director.

Jacques Perron has been named president and CEO of Pretium Resources. Perron was most recently president, CEO and a director of Thompson Creek Metals until its 2016 acquisition by Centerra Gold.

David Reading has been appointed a technical advisor for exploration geology with Roscan Gold.

Luis Azevedo is now a director of Serabi Gold with Felipe Swett stepping down from the board.

Karim Alameddine is now corporate secretary of Western Magnesium with Lisa Maxwell assuming the senior VP of corporate development role at the company.