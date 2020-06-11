MINING PEOPLE: Atex Resources, Auramex, Canada Nickel, Equinox Gold, Fieldex, Maple Gold Mines

Management moves announced this week include:

Pedro Villigran Garcia is now a VP of Argo Gold and will assist with various corporate efforts, including the social media platform.

Raymond Jannas is now the president and CEO of Atex Resources, replacing Carl Hansen, who become a non-executive chairman of the board.

Ian Slater is now the president and CEO of Auramex, replacing Lawrence Roulston who will continue as a director. Ravshan Ismadiyarov is now the company’s CFO and Judy McCall has been named corporate secretary. Both of these positions were previously held by Michael O’Brien.

Louis Gariepy is now an advisor to Blue Thunder Mining; Gariepy is a geological engineer and is currently the VP of exploration with O3 Mining.

Christian Brousseau has been appointed project director for Canada Nickel’s Crawford project.

David Fleming is now the interim VP of exploration with Colorado Resources; Fleming was the VP of exploration for Foran Mining between 2011 and 2018.

Wally Boguski has stepped down from his roles as COO and a director of Crystal Lake Mining.

Maria Wells is now the corporate secretary of District Metals, following Emily Davis’ resignation.

Thibaut Segeral is now the president and CEO of Fieldex Exploration, replacing Martin Dallaire who resigned as president, CEO and a director of the company to focus on Visible Gold Mines.

Patricia Penney has been named interim CFO of Fortune Minerals; she was previously the company’s controller.

Derek Teevan is now the VP of aboriginal and governmental affairs with NioBay Metals.

Robert Fraser is now a senior technical advisor for Urbangold Minerals; Fraser was directly involved with the discovery of the Troilus Mine in the late 1980s by Kerr Addison Mines.

Board changes include:

Bob Li has joined the board of Ares Strategic Mining.

Chris Wardrop and Jonathan Armes are now on the board of Argo Gold.

Brad Rourke and Ian Slater are joining the board of Auramex with Richard Savage and Marie Brannstrom stepping down from the board; Brannstrom will continue as the company’s VP of operations.

Marilyn Spink is now on the board of Avalon Advanced Materials, replacing Brian MacEachen, who will continue as an advisor to the company. Alan Ferry is now the chairman of the board.

Neil Woodyer has retired from the board of Equinox Gold to pursue other interests.

Gilles Laverdière is now on the board of Fieldex Exploration, replacing Jean-Pierre Landry.

Ana Lopez is now on the board of First Majestic Silver.

Mario Caron has joined Mako Mining’s board, replacing Cesar Gonzalez who has stepped as a director but will remain VP of corporate development.

Gérald Riverin has joined Maple Gold Mines as a director and is also on the company’s technical advisory committee.

Fahad Al Tamimi is now on the board of Mason Graphite.

Hang Peng is now on the board of New Era Minerals and replaces Tianxiang Sun as chairman; Sun will continue as a director.