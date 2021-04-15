MINING PEOPLE: Augusta Gold, Bluestone, Roscan, Surge Battery Minerals

J. Lundin. Credit: Lundin Mining

Management appointments announced this week include:

Appian Capital has named Richard Johnson as a managing director and the global head of investor relations.

Donald Taylor, director of Augusta Gold, has been appointed president and CEO. Maryse Belanger has resigned as CEO, president and director for personal reasons.

Warner Uhl is now the president, CEO and a director of BMEX Gold.

Jack Lundin has been appointed president and CEO of Bluestone Resources following Darren Klinck’s resignation. Klinck has also resigned from the company’s board.

Dan McCoy is now the chief geologist of Eminent Gold and has also joined the company’s board.

Sebastien Ah Fat is now VP of exploration with GGX Gold.

Christopher Paul is now the CEO and corporate secretary of Gold Lion Resources; Paul has served as Gold Lion’s exploration manager since February 2020. The appointment follows Oliver Friesen’s resignation as CEO and corporate secretary.

Gold Standard Ventures has announced management changes. Richard Yancey will join the project team as geology manager, effective May 3. Eric Hill will also join the team as chief metallurgist, effective May 3. These appointments are due to the upcoming retirements of Don Harris and Steven Koehler.

Andrew Simpson has joined Mackenzie Investments as senior VP and portfolio manager.

McEwen Mining has announced senior management additions. Stephen McGibbon has been appointed executive VP of exploration; and Ruben Wallin has joined as VP of environment, health, safety and sustainability.

Timothy Heenan has been named permanent president of Mirasol Resources.

Bruce Ramsden has been named CFO of Roscan Gold; Pascal Van Osta is now VP of exploration.

Jukka Pitkajarvi is now VP, Finland operations, with Strategic Resources.

Greg Reimer has joined Surge Battery Minerals as president and CEO, Reimer has also joined the board.

Paul Charlish is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Tectonic Metals.

After completing the acquisition of Golder, engineering and design services firm WSP Canada has named Marie-Claude Dumas as president and CEO.

Board moves include:

Rodney Cooper has joined the board of Cabral Gold.

Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot is now a director of Dynacor Gold Mines.

Robert Tjandra has been named a director of Manganese X Energy.

Mathieu Savard has been appointed to the board of Niobay Metals.

Maurice Colson, a director of Q-Gold Resources, has passed away.

Tony Pearson has joined the board of Xanadu Mines.