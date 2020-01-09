MINING PEOPLE: Avino, Azimut, Calibre, Ceylon Graphite, Mineral Mountain, MinKap, Mkango, RNC, Royal Road, Solaris

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has announced Nathan Harte as its CFO and Peter Latta as vice-president of technical services. Harte has been with the company since 2016 and became its interim CFO in November of 2018. Latta joined Avino in February 2018 as senior technical advisor and has previously been involved with Alexco’s Keno Hill operation.

Quebec explorer Azimut Explorations appointed Mathieu Landry as VP of technology and business development. Landry, with a geology background, brings over 16 years of mining experience and was previously with Glencore where he was involved with brownfield discoveries and deposit development.

Calibre Mining has announced the resignation of Dale Craig, B2 Gold’s nominee, from its board. Craig has been replaced by Randall Chatwin, B2’s vice-president and associate general counsel. Chatwin is a lawyer with over 15 years of mining industry experience. An advisory committee to the board has been formed and includes two members from both B2 and Calibre; Craig and Steve Jensen are B2’s members and John Reynolds and Leslie Coe are Calibre’s representatives.

Ceylon Graphite has announced that Don Baxter has joined the company’s board. Baxter is currently the CEO and director of Applied Graphite Technologies and was previously president, CEO and director of Alabama Graphite. Baxter is a mining engineer and played a part in building one of North America’s graphite mines.

Explorer Mineral Mountain has appointed Terrence Lyons to its board. Lyons is currently the lead independent director for Canaccord Genuity and a director of the firm’s international subsidiaries. He is also a director of Sprott Resource Holdings, and Martinrea. He holds a civil engineering degree from UBC and a MBA.

MinKap has announced the resignation of James Fairbairn from its board and the appointment of Errin Kimball to its board. Kimball is a geologist with over 25 years of experience and was previously the chief geologist with Syenco Energy and VP of exploration for Oilsands Quest.

Mkango has appointed Tim Slater as its interim CFO; he is replacing Sandra Evans who will continue in a consulting capacity until June. Slater is an accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Miner RNC Minerals announced that it has appointed Chad Williams to its board. Williams is chairman and founder of Red Cloud Securities and was previously the CEO of Victoria Gold. He holds an engineering degree and an MBA.

Royal Road Minerals has appointed Vernon Arseneau as its executive director and COO. Arseneau is a founding director of the company and has been on its board since its inception back in 2010. He is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management.

Solaris Resources has announced that Richard Warke is now its executive chairman and Donald Taylor is the company’s non-executive director. This follows the resignations of Scott Heffernan and Marcel DeGroot from the board. Warke brings over 35 years of experience in mining, having founded and advanced a number of precious and base metals companies. Taylor has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and development and received the Thayer Lindsley award from the PDAC in 2018 for the 2014 discovery of the Taylor deposit in Arizona.