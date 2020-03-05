MINING PEOPLE: Azimut, Eastmain, Endeavour Mining, G2 Goldfields, Noront, RNC Minerals

Donald McInnes has resigned from the board of Auerlius Minerals with Gilles Arseneau appointed a director of the company.

David de Jongh Weill, Axmin’s CFO and a director of the company, has resigned.

Glenn Mullan has been appointed as a director of Azimut Exploration; Mullan has been president, CEO and chairman of Golden Valley Mines since 2000 and is also the executive chairman of Abitibi Royalties.

Lee Sungwon has resigned from the board of Bearing Lithium. Ann Fehr, the company’s CFO, has also resigned.

Dong H. Shim has joined the board of Carlin Gold with Jay Sujir stepping down as a director of the company.

Ann Fehr is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Dolly Varden Silver.

David Stein has joined the board of Eastmain Resources. Stein is the founder, president and director of Kuya Silver and started his career at Cormark Securities as a mining analyst, eventually serving as executive director of the company.

Warwick Board has joined Eclipse Gold Mining as the company’s VP of exploration; Board was most recently the VP of geology and chief geologist with Pretium Resources.

Alison Baker has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Endeavour Mining.

Roman Shklanka has stepped down as chairman of Euro Manganese, he will remain on the company’s board. John Webster has been appointed interim chairman.

Dan Noone is now the CEO of G2 Goldfields. Noone is currently the chairman of GPM Metals, as well as a director of the company. Boaz Wade is now VP of exploration for the Guiana Shield with G2. Wade most recently led the mine exploration geology team at Guyana Goldfields. Paul Murphy has been appointed the company’s CFO with Yajian Wang stepping down. Kieran Prashad has joined the board of directors. Prashad is currently the VP of corporate development for Sheridan Platinum Group, a trustee for Sheridan Brothers Trust and CEO of Aurora Royalties.

Victor Bradley and Peter Mah have joined Golden Lake Exploration’s board with Bradley also assuming the chairman role.

Anne Labelle has been appointed to the board of HighGold Mining. Labelle is the president and CEO of Sterling Green Law, a law firm she founded in 2014; she was VP of legal and sustainability with Midas Gold between 2011 and 2018.

Paul Harbidge has joined Japan Gold’s board of advisors.

John Barker is now VP of business development with Loncor Resources.

Phil Gunn has been appointed as the interim CFO of Napier Ventures.

Gregory Honig has been appointed to the board of Noront Resources; Honig is director of origination, Canada, with Resource Capital Funds with Sybil Veenman stepping down as RCF’s appointee on the Board.

Steven Weiss has been appointed chief independent technical advisor for Ridgestone Mining’s Rebeico gold and copper project. Weiss has been a senior associate geologist with Mine Development Associates since 2014.

Barry Dahl is now the CFO of RNC Minerals with Tim Hollaar, the company’s former CFO, assuming the role of VP of finance. Most recently, Dahl was CFO of Excelsior Mining.

Ruben Padilla is now the president and CEO of Sable Resources with Tom Obradovich, the company’s former president and CEO, continuing as executive chairman. Padilla spent several years as VP of exploration for Sable. Luis Arteaga, the company’s exploration manager, will assume the VP Exploration position. Jason Kosec will also join the company as VP of strategic development.

Joseph Gallucci has joined the board of Skyharbour Resources; Gallucci has over 15 years of experience in mining-focused investment banking and equity research.

Matthew Quinlan has been appointed the interim CFO of Trevali Mining following Gerbrand Van Heerden’s departure.

Varun Prasad has been appointed CFO of Western Copper and Gold; Prasad has been on the company’s finance team since 2011, most recently as interim CFO.