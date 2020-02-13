MINING PEOPLE: Barrick, Galway, Osisko Gold Royalties, Pretium, Teck

Alex Klenman is now Arbor Metals’ director of corporate development with CEO duties transitioning to Mark Ferguson.

Kenneth Williamson has been retained as a consultant to Argo Gold; Williamson is an independent geological consultant.

Rich Haddock has deferred his retirement to return as Barrick’s general counsel; Haddock joined the company in 1997. Poupak Bahamin has joined the company as deputy general counsel from Norton Rose Fulbright where she co-led the U.S. mining practice.

Peter Nixon has been appointed as the lead independent director of Belo Sun Mining, replacing Bruce Humphrey.

Felix Lee has joined the board of BWR Exploration, replacing Marcel Robillard who resigned to focus on his role as president and CEO of Puma Exploration. Lee is the president of the PDAC and was most recently director and principal consultant with CSA Global Canada.

Laurent Mathiot has been appointed to the board of Columbus Gold, replacing Russell Ball who resigned back in September to take on the CEO role with Calibre Mining.

Phil Walford, David Rhys and Harold Gibson have joined Galway Metals’ technical advisory board. Walford was most recently president and CEO of Marathon Gold, Rhys is a consulting geologist and Gibson is a professor at Laurentian University’s Harquail School of Earth Sciences.

Mark Scott has joined Garibaldi Resources as VP of corporate development and has also joined the company’s board. Scott was most recently VP of Vale Canada and head of the Manitoba nickel operations.

Graham du Preez is joining Harte Gold as executive VP and CFO with, replacing Rein Lehari.

Douglas Mason is now the CEO of International Bethlehem Mining; Charles Hugh Maddin is CFO and a director of the company with Andrzej Kowalski joining the board as a director.

Robert Setter has been appointed to the board of LiCo Energy Metals; Setter has been on the board of Canada Cobalt Works since 2015.

Stephen Letwin is joining the board of Margaux Resources; Letwin has been on the company’s advisory committee since 2016 and spent the past 10 years as president and CEO of Iamgold.

Frederic Ruel is taking on the CFO and VP of Finance role with Osisko Gold Royalties with Iain Farmer taking on the VP of corporate development position and Benoit Brunel joining as VP of business strategy. Ruel and Farmer were both with Osisko previously while Brunet joins the company from the Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec.

Rachel Goldman has joined Paramount Gold Nevada as CEO and is also on the company’s board as a director.

Pretium Resources has initiated an external search for a new president and CEO to replace Joseph Ovsenek.

Grant Hall has been appointed to the board of Rain City Resources.

Abraham Drost has been appointed as the CEO and director of Regency Gold with James Gallagher joining as executive chairman and Dean Chambers also appointed to the board; replacing William Radvak, Aleem Nathwani and Brian Stecyk.

Daniel De Narvaez has resigned from the board of Royal Road Minerals.

Sheila Murray has been appointed as the board chair of Teck Resources. Murray was previously appointed as the acting board chair in September, following the resignation of Dominic Barton; she is the former president of CI Financial.

Mao Sun has resigned from the board of Wildsky Resources.