MINING PEOPLE: Battle North, First Mining, Goldsource Mines, Trilogy

Management appointments announced this week include:

Maura Kolb has joined Battle North Gold as director of regional exploration.

Sherry Dunsworth has been named a technical advisor with Bonavista Resources.

R. Bruce Duncan, the CEO of Canada Coal and Evolving Gold has passed away.

Lori Paslawski is now exploration manager for Cross River Ventures.

Stephen Lines has been named VP, environment and community relations for First Mining Gold, effective Dec. 1.

Omar Gonzalez is now the CFO of Giyani Metals.

Steve Parsons has been named CEO of Goldsource Mines.

Nicholas Van Dyk has been appointed VP of corporate development and investor relations with Northisle Copper and Gold.

Lincoln Greenidge has been named CFO of Pasofino Gold; he succeeds Stephen Dunn.

Mark Malfair is now country manager with Silver Dollar Resources and will work to guide future exploration efforts at the La Joya silver project in Durango, Mexico.

Trilogy Metals has announced that Ambler Metals, the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32, has hired a permanent management team, based in Alaska. The joint venture company is led by Ramzi Fawaz, president and CEO, Kevin Torpy, VP of operations, and Rebecca Donald, VP of finance.

TriStar Gold has announced management and board appointments. The company has created two new VP positions; Fabio Mozzer is now VP of exploration and Andrew Grant has been named VP of sustainability. Eric Zaunscherb has also joined the board.

Board moves include:

Carlos Vilhena is now a director of Cabral Gold.

Paul Harbidge has been appointed to the board of Japan Gold.

Tara Hassan has joined the board of Maverix Metals as an independent director.

Reagan Glazier is now a director of Starr Peak Exploration.

Laura Diaz has been named a director of SilverCrest Metals.