MINING PEOPLE: Blue Thunder, Gold X Mining, Japan Gold, Trevali

Mary-Lynn Oke has joined the board of Anaconda Mining with Maruf Raza resigning as a director.

Ryan Smith has been appointed CFO of Bearing Lithium with Ray Baterina also named corporate secretary.

Brian Fowler has resigned from the board of Blind Creek Resources.

Robert Cinits has been appointed president, CEO and director of Blue Thunder Mining. Chad Williams, the company’s former CEO, has been appointed executive chairman. Orin Baranowsky has also joined as CFO and corporate secretary, replacing Ryan Webster. Arv Gupta has also resigned as a director of the company.

Richard Williams has joined the board of Bunker Hill Mining as executive chairman; Williams is a director of Trevali Mining.

Diane Mann has joined the board of CAT Strategic Metals.

Tim Thiessen is now the CFO and corporate secretary of Colorado Resources.

Matthew Carr has been named a director of Core Gold; Carr is currently an executive director of Titan Minerals and chairman of Andina Resources. Leonard Clough and Keith Piggott have resigned from the board.

Pascal Germain has been appointed a director of Fieldex Exploration with M. Donald Lacasse resigning from the board; Lacasse will remain the company’s CFO.

Gold X Mining has named Paul Matysek as its CEO and chairman, succeeding Rich Munson who has been appointed president. Munson, Greg Barnes, Gordon Keep and David Laing have also resigned from the board; Barnes remains an executive VP of the company. Brian O’Neill has been appointed as a director; O’Neill is currently the VP, merchant banking, at SAF Group, a structured credit and merchant banking firm.

Scott Davis has joined Golden Predator as the company’s CFO, replacing Greg Hayes.

Elif Lévesque will be joining Guerrero Ventures as CFO of the company.

Michael Andrews has resigned from his post as president and COO with Japan Gold; John Carlile has also stepped down as a VP with the company. Andrews and Carlile will remain on the company’s board. John Proust, the chairman of the board, has assumed president and COO responsibilities. Rafaela Vartuli has also been appointed corporate communications manager.

Lukas Lundin will be stepping down from the board of Josemaria Resources at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for mid-June. He will continue to serve as an advisor to the board.

Lori Price has been named CFO of Kaizen Discovery, replacing Greg Shenton.

David Lewis has been appointed exploration manager for Laurion Mineral Exploration’s Ishkoday project in Ontario.

Martin Bajic has been appointed CFO and a director of Pinnacle North Gold; Emily Davis has resigned as CFO and as a director of the company.

MaryAnn Crichton has been appointed to the board of Regency Gold.

Elaine Dorward-King has been appointed an independent director of Sibanye Stillwater.

Yacouba Saré has joined the board of SRG Mining with Vincent Hogue and K. Abdoulaye Compaore stepping down as directors of the company.

Jessica McDonald has retired from her chairperson role on Trevali Mining’s board. Director Jill Gardiner has been appointed board chair. In addition, Ricus Grimbeek, the company’s president and CEO, has been appointed to the board.

Ken Ralfs has been appointed president and a director of True North Gems with Andrew Lee Smith stepping down as interim CEO and director.

William Gehlen has joined the board of Vangold Mining.