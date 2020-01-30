MINING PEOPLE: Bluestone, Cache, Casa Minerals, Candente Copper, GGL, Harte, Manitou, Minsud, NV Gold, Osisko Metals, Seabridge, Teras, Vanadium One

Jack Lundin is now the chief executive of Bluestone Resources; he was previously the project superintendent involved with the construction of Lundin Gold’s Fruta del Norte mine. Lundin will also be appointed to the company’s board with Paul McRae resigning.

Charn Deol has joined the board of Cache Exploration with Chris Pennimpede and Dean Pekeski resigning from the board.

James Clucas has been appointed to Casa Minerals’ board; he is a co-founder of INV Metals.

Giulio Bonifacio is joined the board of Candente Copper. Bonifacio is the founder of Nevada Copper and was the company’s president and director from 2005 until his retirement in 2018.

Nick DeMare has resigned from his board position with GGL Resources.

Dan Gagnon has joined Harte Gold as the general manager of the Sugar zone mine. He was most recently a general manager at TMAC Resources’ Hope Bay mine. Christopher McCann is now the company’s director of technical services, a new role within the company. Stephen Roman has also stepped down from his role as chairman of the board with Joe Conway taking on this position. Roman will continue as a director.

Blair Zaritsky is now on the board of Manitou Gold; he is the chief financial officer with O3 Mining and Osisko Mining. Craig Stanley has resigned from the board. Donato Sferra has been appointed as the company’s vice president of corporate development; he was previously with Dundee Capital Markets. Pat Dubreuil has resigned from his role as president and is now VP of community and First Nations engagement. Richard Murphy, the company’s current chief executive, has been appointed president.

Howard Coates has resigned from his position of vice president of exploration and director with Minsud Resources. Paul Andersen has been appointed as a director and Mario Alfaro is now the company’s VP of exploration. Andersen has also resigned from his role as chief financial officer and corporate secretary with Michael Johnston taking on the CFO role and Ramiro Massa appointed as corporate secretary.

Peter Ball is now the president and chief executive officer of NV Gold with John Watson stepping down as CEO; Ball was previously the company’s president and chief operating officer. Watson will continue as chairman.

Robert Wares is now the chief executive officer of Osisko Metals; Jeff Hussey is now the company’s chief operating officer. Wares will continue as chairman and Hussey will remain the company’s president.

Brent Murphy has joined Seabridge Gold as senior vice president of environmental affairs; he is a former government permitting advisor. Elizabeth Fillatre Miller is now the company’s VP of environmental and social responsibility and Jessy Chaplin is the director of permitting and compliance.

Joseph Carrabba has been appointed as the president, chief executive officer and a director of Teras Resources; Carrabba was previously a director of Newmont and chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources.

Alonso Sotomayor is now the chief financial officer of Vanadium One, replacing Jacques Arsenault.