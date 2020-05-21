MINING PEOPLE: Bluestone, Eriez, FenixOro Gold, Komatsu, Rio2, Xander Resources, CIM Awards

Soraia Morais is now the CFO of Altamira Gold, replacing Michael O’Brien.

Dave Dicaire has been appointed to the board of Bluestone Resources with Jim Paterson stepping down from the board.

Jamie Lavigne has joined the board of Colibri Resource with Paul Bartos stepping down as a director.

Sam Wong has resigned as Core Gold’s CFO and Armando Alexandri has stepped down from the COO post.

Jose Vizquerra has resigned from the board of Discovery Metals.

Eriez has promoted Jaisen Kohmuench to the position of VP, international. Kohmuench has been with Eriez since 2000, most recently as senior director of Asia-Pacific operations and strategy, where he was responsible for the company’s subsidiaries in China, Japan and Australia.

John Carlesso is now CEO of FenixOro Gold (formerly American Battery Metals), following Jeremy Poirier’s resignation.

Paul Charlish has left Fission Uranium with Ryan Cheung accepting the positions of interim CFO and corporate secretary.

Chip Richardson is now a director of Fuse Cobalt.

Dan McCormack is now exploration manager with Hemlo Explorers. McCormack will lead the exploration programs at the Pic and North Limb projects near Hemlo, Ont.

Jason Savage has been appointed senior VP, underground soft rock, with Komatsu. In this expanded role, he will align and focus on the execution, efficiency, reliability and continued development of the company’s Joy-branded mining systems and solutions.

Wenhong Jin is joining the board of Margaux Resources.

Elaine Dorward-King has joined the board of Novagold Resources.

Christina McCarthy is now VP of corporate development for New Oroperu Resources.

Flavio Fuentes Olivares is now manager, legal and permitting for Rio2’s Fenix gold project and Edgardo Briones Landauro has been named construction manager for the project.

Libby Mounsey and Stewart Findlay are now on the board of West African Resources with Simon Storm and Mark Connelly retiring as non-executive directors.

Rodney Ireland, a director of Xander Resources, is also now the company’s CEO. Ireland’s appointment fills the CEO role following Dwayne Yaretz’s resignation; Yaretz will remain as a director and corporate secretary of the company.

The Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) has announced its 2020 Awards recipients. They include: