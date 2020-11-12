MINING PEOPLE: Brunswick Exploration, Foran, Maple, Pretium, Treasury

M. Roth Credit: Linkedin

Management appointments announced this week include:

Mapi Mobwano has been named president and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada.

Brunswick Exploration has announced management changes: Robert Wares, chairman of the company, has been named CEO; Killian Charles is now the company’s president.

Randy Minhas has resigned from his post as CFO of Bullion Gold Resources.

Brian Ast has been appointed CFO and a director of District Mines. Mark Lawson has resigned from the CFO role and will continue to serve as a member of the board.

Dan Myerson is now the executive chairman of Foran Mining; Myerson was previously head of Glencore’s Canadian zinc business.

William Luckman has been named president of Magellan Gold.

Rory Ritchie has stepped down from his roles as VP of exploration, and from the board, of Pacific Empire Minerals.

Pretium Resources has announced that, as part of an effort to streamline its management structure, Michelle Romero, executive VP, corporate affairs and sustainability, will be departing the company in December and that John Hayes, senior VP, business development and investor relations has also left the company.

Cindy Davis is now the CFO of Royal Road Minerals.

Robert Vallis has been named president, CEO and a director of Signature Resources.

Jeremy Wyeth has been named president and CEO of Treasury Metals, effective Dec. 7. Wyeth replaces Greg Ferron who will be transitioning to a consulting role effective immediately.

Israel Oliveira has been appointed chief mining engineer for the Brazil operations of Valterra Resource.

Board moves include:

Dale Verran has been named a director of Antler Gold.

Alistair Cowden has resigned from the board of Copper Mountain Mining.

John Pantazopoulos has joined the board of E3 Metals.

John Paul Dau is now on the board of Industria Metals.

Erick Underwood has resigned from the board of Lida Resources.

Michelle Roth has joined the board of Maple Gold Mines.

Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation, and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO) has named Chris Lane as the new director of software.

Ken McNaughton has been named a director of P2 Gold.

Paolo Lostritto is now the chairman of the board for Signature Resources.

David Watkinson has joined the board of Tarku Resources of with Tim Termuende stepping down as a director.

Robert Schafer, Tara Gilfillan and George Bee have been elected to the board of U.S. Gold.

Bill Williams has been appointed to the board of Western Copper and Gold.

Zheng Zhou has stepped down from the board of Wildsky Resources.