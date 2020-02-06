MINING PEOPLE: Camino, First Majestic, Generation Mining, Mexican Gold, RPMGlobal, Talisker

Dustin Small has joined Adventus Mining as director of projects to lead the development of the Curipamba project.

Gordana Slepcev has stepped down from her role as chief operating officer of Anaconda Mining.

Jaksa Mrcela has joined the board of AsiaBaseMetals; Goran Ivanisevic is now on the company’s advisory board.

Olav Langelaar has been appointed to the board of Camino Minerals; he is a managing director at Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners. Jeremy Yaseniuk has resigned from the board.

Xavier Wenzel is now the chief financial officer and corporate secretary of Chakana Copper.

Steve Holmes has been appointed as the chief operating officer of First Majestic Silver; Holmes was previously VP, joint venture portfolio, at Barrick Gold.

Brian Jennings is now the chief financial officer of Generation Mining, having resigned from the board.

Cashel Meagher has been appointed as a director of Generation Mining; he is senior VP and chief operating officer at Hudbay.

Chris Paul has joined Gold Lion Resources as exploration manager.

Karim Nasr is now on the board of Golden Star Resources, replacing Naguib Sawiris.

Keith Li has joined Jubilee Gold as chief financial officer.

Michael Rapsch resigned from his role as VP of corporate communications with Kutcho Copper.

Harry Nijjar is now the chief financial officer of Los Andes Copper, taking over from Aurora Davidson.

Marco Montecinos has joined the board of M3 Metals as independent director; Montecinos will leverage his experience to help advance the Mohave Mine Gold project. Simon Clarke has resigned as a director.

Quinton Hennigh has joined Mexican Gold as a special advisor to the company.

Ann Fehr is now the interim chief financial officer of Pure Energy Minerals.

Luke Stephens has joined RPMGlobal as principal social specialist with the company’s consulting and advisory division. Stephens was previously principal closure and sustainability specialist for Afrique Gold and also worked with Newcrest Mining as superintendent for social performance.

Lisa Riley has joined the board of Star Diamond an independent director.

Randall Thompson has resigned from the board of Surge Copper to focus on his existing commitments; Thompson is VP of operations for Imperial Metals.

Michael McPhie is now VP of sustainability and external affairs for Talisker Resources; McPhie is a founding partner of Falkirk Environmental Consultants.