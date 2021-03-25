MINING PEOPLE: Cassiar, Foran, Gold79 Mines, Josemaria

D. Macpherson. Credit: Linkedin

Management appointments announced this week include:

Martin Demers is now the interim CEO of BMEX Gold following Amrik Virk’s resignation.

Manish Grigo has been appointed director of corporate development with Braveheart Resources.

Derek Macpherson has been named president and CEO of Gold79 Mines, effective May 1.

Phil Brumit Sr. and David Ogonowski have joined Josemaria Resources. Brumit and Ogonowski will lead a project and operations team responsible for building the Josemaria copper-gold project in Argentina.

Chris Leighton has been appointed interim CFO of Monument Mining.

Richard Kern has been named VP of exploration with NSJ Gold.

Stewart Jackson is now the VP of exploration with St. James Gold.

Straightup Resources has named Donna Moroney corporate secretary. Mark Brezer has joined the board following John Hiner’s resignation.

Pearce Bradley has been named exploration manager with TRU Precious Metals.

Mathieu Stephens has returned to the president and CEO role with UrbanGold Minerals. Earlier this year, Jens Hansen filled the role for an interim period; Hansen will continue to serve on the board.

Brian Jennings has resigned as the president, CEO and director of Veta Resources; Michael Corey has stepped down from the VP of exploration and director posts. Director Albert Contardi has been named president and CEO, Daniel Nauth has joined the board.

Board moves include:

Krista Muhr has been named to the board of Azimut Exploration.

Steve Letwin has been named chair of Cassiar Gold; Letwin was previously a director of the company. Steve Robertson has also joined the board.

Derek Green has resigned from the board of Chesapeake Gold.

Mathew Fitch has been appointed to the board of Class 1 Nickel and Technologies.

Jodie Gibson has joined the board of First Energy Metals.

Jean Rogers is now a director of Foran Mining.

Jim Engdahl has been named to the board of MAS Gold; Engdahl was recently named the company’s president and CEO.

Annie Dutil has been appointed to the board of Midland Exploration.

Elaine Ellingham is now a director of Omai Gold Mines.

Roland Butler has joined the board of Orogen Royalties.

Martin Bourgoin is now a director of Sphinx Resources.