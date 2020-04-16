MINING PEOPLE: Central Timmins Exploration, GFM Resources, MacLean Engineering, Xander Resources

Peter Fairfield has joined the board of Aurcana.

Nick Demare is now on the board of Blue Sky Uranium.

Joseph Ovsenek has joined the board of Central Timmins Exploration with Charles Gryba resigning as a director, president and CEO of the company. Gryba will continue as a technical consultant; Central Timmins is searching for a new president and CEO.

Peter Hemstead is now on the board of Fireweed Zinc following Richard Hajdukiewicz’s resignation.

Esteban Rivero Gonzalez has been appointed president, CEO and director of GFM Resources, following the resignation of Jose Antonio Rivero Gonzalez.

Andrew Waller has joined the board of Glen Eagle Resources.

Eric Zaunscherb is now on the board of GR Silver Mining with Darren Bahrey stepping down as a director.

Jim Greig has been appointed a director of Grizzly Discoveries.

Jeffrey Reeder has been appointed to IMC International Mining’s technical advisory board.

Michael Sweatman is now a director of Lithoquest Diamonds with Angela Austman stepping down from the board for personal reasons.

Jari Tuorila is now general manager of MacLean Engineering’s Australasia division. Tuorila previously held senior management roles with underground mining vehicle manufacturers out of Australia, Singapore, Shanghai, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. This move is part of MacLean’s strategy to support the Australian, Indonesian, and Mongolian mining sectors.

Ian Russell stepped down from his post as VP of exploration with Solstice Gold but will continue as a consultant to the company.

Konstantin Klip is now a director of TNR Gold.

Rodney Ireland is now a director of Xander Resources with Bryce Clarke resigning as director and interim CFO. James Fairbairn has been appointed the company’s CFO and Dwayne Yaretz is now corporate secretary; Yaretz is the company’s CEO and a director.