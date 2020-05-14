MINING PEOPLE: Central Timmins Exploration, Kinross Gold, Marathon Gold, NexGen Energy, NuLegacy Gold

Michael Luzich has joined Amerigo Resources as a director. Mr. Luzich is the founder of Luzich Partners LLC, a multi-strategy investment firm formed in 2013 and a significant shareholder in the company.

Bill Harper, director and chairman of the audit committee of Benton Resources has passed away.

Rita Adiani has been appointed to the board of Brixton Metals. Ms. Adiani is currently executive VP of Xiana Mining Inc. Dr. Carl Hering was not nominated for re-election to the board, but will remain as an advisor.

Joseph Ovsenek has been appointed president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Central Timmins Exploration; Ron MacDonald has also joined the board, with Wes Roberts stepping down as a director. Neville Dastoor will remain on the board but will no longer be chairman.

Defense Metals Corp. has appointed Karl T. Wagner, a former U.S. intelligence senior executive who served with the CIA, as a strategic advisor.

Dale Verran has been appointed CEO of Fortune Bay Corp., effective June 15. Wade Dawe will step down as CEO, but continue as chairman.

John Dyer has resigned as CFO and a director of Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Aleem Nathwani has been appointed to the board of directors.

Glenn A. Ives has joined the board of Kinross Gold as a director.

James (Jim) Gowans has been appointed as a director of Marathon Gold.

Jim Wiesenberg and Neil Foran have joined the board of Margaret Lake Diamonds. Darryl Sittler and Buddy Doyle have resigned as directors.

Nevada Copper Corp. has made changes to its senior management team, including the departure of Matt Gili as president, CEO and a director. Evan Spencer has been appointed interim president and CEO. Mr. Spencer is also chairman at Kasbah Resources.

Richard Gillard, has resigned from the board of directors of New Carolin Gold for personal reasons.

Tony George, a mining engineer with 35 years of experience, has been appointed chief project officer at NexGen Energy, beginning in mid-June for its Rook 1 project.

Quinton Hennigh has joined NuLegacy Gold as an advisor. Dr. Hennigh, one of NuLegacy’s founding shareholders, will provide technical and strategic corporate expertise.

Anthony Milewski has been appointed a director of NxGold Ltd. To accommodate Mr. Milewski’s appointment, Richard Patricio has resigned from the board but will remain as an advisor.

Otso Gold has appointed Mark Gelmon as its new CFO, replacing Daryl Midgley.

Pacific Iron Ore Corp. has announced the resignation of Joel Freudman as president and CEO and Carlyn Dahl as CFO. Binyomin Posen has been appointed CEO and CFO.

Gary Nassif and Jonathan Hill have been appointed to the board of Stratabound Minerals. Michael Page has resigned as an independent director.

Galen McNamara has been appointed chief executive officer of Summa Silver Corp., replacing Hani Zabaneh, who will remain a director.

Henri Gélinas and Jérôme Gendron have been appointed as directors of Yorbeau Resources, with Mr. Gélinas also being appointed chairman of the board. Pierre Éloi Talbot has resigned as a director. Gérald Riverin, director and former president of the company, and Amit Gupta, director and former chairman, will not be standing for re-election at the company’s AGM in June.

Kenny Choi has been appointed CEO of Yukoterre Resources, following the resignation of Rene Bharti as CEO and a director.