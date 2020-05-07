MINING PEOPLE: CIM, Copper Reef Mining, Smooth Rock Ventures, Surge Exploration

Rui Botica Santos has joined the board of Ascendant Resources with Guillermo Kaelin stepping down as a director.

John Percival has joined the board of advisors of Bam Bam Resources.

Gerbrand van Heerden is now CFO of BMC Minerals, a private UK-based resource development company. Joel Ray has also assumed the chief engineer role.

Samantha Espley is the 2020-2021 CIM president, succeeding Roy Slack; Espley is a mining industry professional and spent 30 years with Vale. Anne Marie Toutant will be the 2022-2023 CIM incoming president-elect; Toutant is recently retired from Suncor Energy and has over 30 years of experience in the extractive industries.

Brian Howlett is now president, CEO and a director of Copper Reef Mining. Michael Leskovec has joined as the company’s CFO, replacing Dave Kendall.

Ryan Cheung is now CFO and corporate secretary of Fission 3.0 with Paul Charlish leaving the company.

Bruno Lemelin has been promoted to the role of senior VP of operations and projects with Iamgold and Oumar Toguyeni to the role of senior VP of international affairs and sustainability.

Lars-Eric Johansson, Daniel Major and Eric Krafft are now on the board of Leading Edge Materials with Michael Hudson, Mark Saxon and Filip Kozlowski stepping down from the board.

Sherry Dunsworth, Marathon Gold’s senior VP of exploration, will be leaving the company at the end of May.

Mary Ritchie has been appointed to the board of Morien Resources.

Geoff Schellenberg is now on the board of Origen Resources; Jerry Bella has resigned from the board.

Cindy Davis of Marrelli Support Services is now the CFO of Orford Mining and Monique Hutchins of DSA Corporate Services has been appointed corporate secretary following the departure of CFO Tim Hollaar.

Elias Levy and Yaakov Eizicovics are now on the board of Pacific Iron Ore with Joel Freudman and Damian Lopez stepping down as directors. Freudman will remain president and CEO on a transitional basis.

Al Fabbro is now a director of ProAm Explorations; he is currently COO and a director of Midnight Sun Mining.

Tim Thiessen is now CFO and corporate secretary of Roughrider Exploration, succeeding Jasmin Lau.

Alan Day has been appointed president, CEO and a director of Smooth Rock Ventures.

Richard Wilson has been named president, CEO and a director of Surge Exploration, replacing Tim Fernback. Wilson is currently president of Baroyeca Gold and Silver.

Daniel James Maskell has joined Teldar Resource as CFO and director, succeeding Kulwant Sandher. Robert Clarke has also resigned from the company’s board.

Tracy George is now corporate secretary of Torq Resources.