MINING PEOPLE: Colorado, Hycroft, Imperial, Marathon, Pretium, Strongbow

Management moves announced this week include:

Pamela White has been appointed corporate secretary of Bell Copper.

Tony Barresi will become president and a director of Colorado Resources at the beginning of August. Barresi was previously president and a director of Triumph Gold, where he continues to serve as a technical advisor and is also a director of ArcWest Exploration.

Hycroft Mining has announced a leadership transition: Randy Buffington stepped down from his roles as chairman, president and CEO of the company. Stephen Jones, the company’s executive VP, CFO and secretary has been appointed interim president and CEO and David Kirsch, a director of the company, was named the new chairman. Jeffrey Stieber, VP of finance, has been appointed interim CFO.

Andre Deepwell has retired from his CFO and corporate secretary role with Imperial Metals. The company has appointed Darb Dhillon, its current VP of finance, to fill this role.

Tim Williams is now the COO of Marathon Gold; Williams is a professional engineer with over 25 years of experience in the areas of mine construction and operations.

Keith Benn is now the VP of exploration for both Mistango River Resources and Orefinders Resources.

Mac Jackson has joined New Placer Dome’s advisory board as a technical advisor.

Peter Mullens has been appointed VP of business development with NxGold.

Patrick Godin will be joining Pretium Resources at the beginning of August as VP and COO; Godin succeeds David Prins, the company’s VP of operations.

Board changes include:

Thomas Sarvas and Timothy Froude have joined the board of Benton Resources.

Peter O’Malley has been named an independent non-executive director of Bonterra Resources; Allan Folk has resigned from the board.

Greg Andrews has been appointed to the board of Cascadero Copper.

Euro Manganese has started a board restructuring process, with strategic advisory roles planned for Roman Shklanka, Harvey McLeod and Daniel Rosicky and two new independent directors envisioned for the board. John Webster, Greg Martyr, David Dreisinger and Marco Romero will continue as directors. Jan Votava will resign as a director, but remain a member of the executive team as managing director of the company’s Czech subsidiary.

Thuso Dikgaka and Maureen Mokgaotsane are now on the board of Giyani Metals’ wholly owned subsidiary in Botswana, Menzi Battery Metals.

Patrick Anderson has been appointed chairman of Strongbow Exploration’s board. Anderson is currently CEO and a director of Dalradian Resources, and succeeds Grenville Thomas in the chairman role – Thomas remains a director of the company.

Taseko Mines has announced changes to its board of directors: Peter Mitchell has been appointed to the board while Richard Mundie and Alex Morrison did not stand for re-election.