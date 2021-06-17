Mining People: Copper Mountain, Galiano God, MAC, AMQ

Management appointments announced this week include:

Jeff Burke is joining Big Ridge Gold as project manager for the Hope Brook gold project in Newfoundland. Director Nick Tintor is now chair of the board.

Former Copper Mountain Mining CFO Don Strickland is now the company’s executive VP sustainability. Eric Dell, the mine general manager, is moving up to become senior VP operations.

Greg McCunn has stepped down as CEO of Galiano Gold and will be replaced by Matt Badylak, the company’s current COO.

Mantaro Silver has appointed Donna Humphreys as VP corporate development and to a seat on the board.

The new chair of the Mining Association of Canada is David Clarry, VP of corporate social responsibility for Hudbay Minerals. He will serve a two-year term.

Northwest Copper has named Vesta Filipchuk its new VP sustainability.

The new CFO of Otso Gold is Andrey Maruta.

Board moves include:

Melissa Romero Noboa has joined the Adventus Mining board of directors.

Aftermath Silver has named geologist Michael Parker a director of the company.

The Battery Metal Association of Canada has appointed Mitchell Smith, CEO of Global Energy Metals, to its board.

Vanessa Laplante, AMQ

For only the second time in its history, the Mining Association of Quebec (AMQ) is headed by a woman. Vanessa Laplante of Canadian Malartic Partnership is the new chair of the association. She succeeds Jean-Francois Verret.

The newest director at Salazar Resources is Mary Gilzean.

Southern Empire Resources has named Ted Kavanagh to the board.

Wallbridge Mining has enhanced its board with the appointment of Danielle Giovenazzo.

Awards announced:

The Ionic Technology Group of Sudbury, Ont., won a Canadian Business Excellence Award for Private Business, recognizing businesses that demonstrate a strategic approach to improving performance, achieving goals, and promoting a healthy work environment.

The Mining Association of Quebec (AMQ) recently handed out trophies recognizing outstanding efforts in health and safety. There was a three-way tie for the FJ O’Connell Trophy for larger mines: Agnico Eagle’s Éléonore gold mine, Glencore’s Matagami (Bracemac-McLeod) zinc-copper mine and its Raglan nickel mine. In the smaller mine category, the trophy went to Procon Est du Canada, and the winner in the surface operations category was the Marbleton de Graymont plant. New this year were the AMQ Distinction awards for innovative, achievement in communications-marketing, environment, community relations and human resources. Eldorado Gold Quebec and Mine Canadian Malartic (a joint venture of Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold) each won two awards.