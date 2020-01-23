MINING PEOPLE: Coral Gold, Crystal Lake, Hudbay, Liberty Gold, Minco, Nemaska Lithium, NuLegacy, Sable, Triumph Gold, Troilus, Turquoise Hill, Yorbeau

Nathan Harte has been appointed as Coral Gold’s chief financial officer; Harte is an accountant and is also the CFO for Avino Silver & Gold.

Jennifer North is Coral Gold’s new director of corporate communications, overseeing the company’s communication and marketing activities.

Cole Evans has been appointed as Crystal Lake Mining’s CEO and director. Evans is co-founder, president and CEO of HEG & Associates Exploration, where he established the company as one of the largest exploration service providers in western Canada. Maurizio Napoli, the company’s interim CEO, will remain VP of exploration and a director.

Peter Kukielski is now Hudbay’s president and CEO; Kukielski has been the company’s interim president and CEO since July. Kukielski has over 30 years of mining experience and was most recently president and CEO of Nevsun Resources.

Robert Callander has retired from Minco Capital’s board after 24 years as director of the company.

Jacques Mallette is now chairman of Nemaska Lithium’s board of directors. Mallette has been a director of the company since March 2019 and has over 35 years of experience in executive-level roles. Michel Baril has stepped down from his role as Chairman but will remain on the company’s board.

Mark Bradley has joined NuLegacy Gold as Nevada exploration manager. Bradley led the team that discovered and defined the Goldrush deposit for Barrick Gold.

Jonathan Rubenstein has been appointed to Sable Resources’ board, he has served on the boards of mining companies for 38 years and is currently also on the boards of MAG Silver and Roxgold.

Jesse Halle is now VP of exploration for Triumph Gold. Halle is a geologist with over 20 years of experience and has advanced a number of porphyry deposits in western Canada.

John Hadjigeorgiou and Eric Lamontagne have joined Troilus Gold’s board. Hadjigeorgiou is the Pierre Lassonde chair in mining engineering at the University of Toronto and has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Lamontagne previously held senior-level roles with Inmet Mining at the Troilus mine and has over 20 years of experience in the areas of mine operations and development.

George Burns is now on the board of Turquoise Hill; Burns, a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience, is currently president and CEO of Eldorado Gold.

Gerald Riverin, president of Yorbeau Resources, has announced his intention to retire from the company’s board as of the end of January.

Moira Smith, Liberty Gold’s VP of exploration and geoscience, is the recipient of the Association of Mineral Exploration 2019 Colin Spence Award for her role in the discovery and delineation of the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada.