MINING PEOPLE: Crystal Lake, Eldorado, Falcon, First Majestic, Gold Lion, Grid Metals, Hannan, Iamgold, Roscan, Western Atlas

Canadian explorer Crystal Lake Mining has appointed Cole Evans as CEO and to its board as a director. Maurizio Napoli, the company’s interim CEO, will remain its president, vice-president of exploration and director. Evans is the co-founder, president and CEO of HEG & Associates Exploration Services, an exploration service company and co-founder and chief owner of Catalina Discovery, a private corporation which focuses on strategic mining investments. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology.

Eldorado Gold has announced the retirement of Paul Skayman, its executive vice-president and COO. He will remain as a special advisor to the company to assist with the transition. Joe Dick joined the company in December to fill the role; he has over 30 years of mining experience and has been the general manager for Barrick Gold’s Cortez and Pueblo Viejo operations.

Mineral explorer Falcon Gold has named Ian Graham to its advisory board. Graham has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and development.

First Majestic Silver has appointed Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell to its board; Dr. Adshead-Bell is a geologist with 24 years of experience in the capital markets and mining sectors.

Gold Lion Resources has appointed Oliver Friesen as its CEO and corporate secretary. Friesen holds two geology degrees and has been involved with mineral exploration for over 10 years.

PGM explorer Grid Metals has appointed Dr. David Peck as its vice-president of exploration and business development. Dr. Peck is a geoscientist with over 30 years of experience and has maintained a focus on platinum group metal and nickel-copper sulphide deposits throughout his career. He previously with North American Palladium as its vice-president of exploration.

Hannan Metals has announced that Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been appointed to its geological advisory team. Dr. Hennigh is an economic geologist with over 25 years of exploration experience and has been involved with a number of significant gold discoveries, such as the Springpole deposit near Red Lake.

Miner Iamgold has announced that Stephen Letwin, its CEO, will be retiring as of March 1 with Gordon Stothart, the company’s current president and COO succeeding Letwin as president and CEO. Stothart will also join Iamgold’s board; he has been with the company since 2007 and has more than 20 years of mining industry experience.

Pan American Silver has announced the retirement of director Kevin McArthur; he was appointed to the board following the company’s acquisition of Tahoe Resources in February of 2019.

Roscan Gold has appointed Sir Samuel Jonah as its non-executive chairman and Michael Gentile as a board member. Don Whalen and David Mosher have resigned from the board. Sir Jonah has worked in the mining sector since 1979 and oversaw Ashanti Goldfields’ transition to a major gold producer. Gentile was previously a strategic advisor to Roscan and is a CFA charterholder.

Western Atlas Resources has appointed Lombardo Paredes to its board; Paredes is currently the CEO of Gran Colombia Gold and brings more than 20 years of resource-specific leadership and operations management experience to the company.