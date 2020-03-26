MINING PEOPLE: Dolly Varden Silver, Fremont Gold, Solaris Resources, Talisker

Mathieu Piche has joined the board of Black Tusk Resources with Alex Klenman resigning as a director.

Peter Dickie and Neil McCallum have been appointed to the board of Bluebird Battery Metals. Peter Dickie is also now the company’s president and CEO, replacing Nav Dhaliwal, who has resigned from the company.

David Watkins has joined the board of Crystal Lake Mining and Natasha Chapman is now its corporate secretary; Alphonse Ruggiero has resigned from the board.

Dolly Varden Silver has retained a new team of technical mining professionals with Ryan Weymark joining the company as technical advisor, engineering, Jodie Gibson now the technical advisor, geology and Marilyne Lacasse joining as project geologist. In addition, Alex Horsley has been appointed an investor relations representative.

Jamie Robinson is now a technical advisor for the Griffon gold project with Fremont Gold.

Rafael Solis has resigned from the board of Galway Gold.

Thomas Brunner is now on the board of Richmond Minerals.

Ron Walsh has joined the board of Solaris Resources with James Steels resigning from the board.

Michael Andrews has resigned as president and COO of Southern Arc Minerals; these responsibilities have been assumed by the company’s chairman, John Proust. Khalid Al Obaidli also resigned as a director.

Scott Davis has been appointed as the CFO of Taku Gold to replace Greg Hayes.

Leonardo de Souza is now VP of exploration and resource development with Talisker Resources. Ruben Padilla, the company’s former VP of exploration has been appointed director of geology.