MINING PEOPLE: Eldorado, Gold Fields, Osisko Development, Trevali

Management appointments announced this week include:

Max Missiouk has been appointed CFO of Black Mountain Gold USA and Brian Morrison has been appointed corporate secretary. Luke Norman is now a director of the company.

Darren Lindsay has been named VP of exploration with Blue Star Gold.

Martin Nicoletti has joined Bullion Gold as CFO.

Following the acquisition of Alderley Gold, Chesapeake Gold has named Alan Pangbourne as CEO and a director; Randy Buffington has also joined the board. Taje Dhatt has been appointed VP, corporate strategy and development. Randy Reifel will continue as president and chairman of Chesapeake’s board. Gerald Sneddon and Greg Smith have stepped down from the board, and Sneddon has also resigned as executive VP of operations. Derek Green and Doug Flegg have been appointed to the board.

Brock Gill will join Eldorado Gold as senior VP, projects and transformation, in March.

Gambier Gold has named Michael Burns as VP of exploration.

The board of Gold Fields named Chris Griffith as the CEO designate and executive director of the company. Griffith will succeed Nick Holland on Apr. 1, 2021.

Honza Catchpole has been named as VP of exploration for GR Silver Mining.

Jill Neff has joined MAG Silver as corporate secretary.

Benoit Brunet, VP, finance and CFO and corporate secretary of Osisko Development, has accepted a role to return to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

Alex Holmes plans to resign from his CEO role with Plateau Energy Metals, on Feb. 12. Holmes will continue to serve as a member of the board. Laurence Stefan, the company’s president and COO, will assume the role of interim CEO.

QC Copper and Gold has hired Denis McNichol as project geologist.

Justin Blanchet has resigned as the CFO of South Star Mining. Bo (Bennett) Liu has been appointed CFO and corporate secretary.

Ehsan Salmabadi has been appointed VP of exploration with Stuhini Exploration.

Brendan Borg has announced plans to resign as the managing director of Tempus Resources.

Donna Yoshimatsu is now VP of corporate development and investor relations with Trillium Gold Mines.

Paul McGuigan has VanadiumCorp as VP of business development and has also joined the company’s board.

John Clark has retired from the CFO role with Zephyr Minerals. David Felderhof, a director and executive VP of Zephyr, has been appointed CFO.

Board moves include:

Adventus Mining has announced adjustments to its board: Mark Wellings, one of Adventus’ original independent directors, will assume the chair role. Brian Dalton, Adventus’ founding chairman has announced his intention to not stand for re-election at the company’s upcoming AGM.

Joel Dumaresq has resigned from the board of ArcWest Exploration.

Bill Williams is now a director of Big Ridge Gold.

Donald Head has retired from the board of Bravada Gold.

Rory Taylor has joined the board of Buffalo Coal.

Len Boggio has also been appointed to board of Bullfrog Gold.

Nelson Lau has been named a director of Evolution Global Frontier Ventures. He replaces Richard Palone Jr.

David Velisek has been named a director of Evolving Gold. Robert Horsley has resigned as a director.

Mike Cowin is now a director of Gold Bull Resources.

Susan Mathieu has joined the board of MAG Silver.

Steven Velimirovic has been appointed to the board of New Klondike Exploration following Cybill Tsung’s resignation.

Candace MacGibbon is now a director of Osisko Gold Royalties.

Hua Huang has been appointed to the board of Pure Energy Minerals.

Kevin Gallagher has resigned from the board of Southstone Minerals.

Damien Marantelli has been named a director of Superior Gold.

Jeane Hull will become a director of Trevali Mining on Feb. 1.

Drew Clark has joined Visionary Gold’s board.