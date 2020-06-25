MINING PEOPLE: Filo Mining, Gold X, Great Bear, Great Thunder, Mag Silver, Metso Outotec

Management moves announced this week include:

Alister Hume is now the business development manager for Altus Strategies, a mining royalty company.

Maurizio Napoli has retired from his roles as interim president and VP of exploration with Crystal Lake Mining. Cole Evans has assumed the president and CEO role.

Jamie Beck has been named president, CEO and a director of Filo Mining. Adam Lundin has stepped down as Filo Mining’s CEO and transitioned to the chairman role. Erin Johnson has also joined the board; Johnson is managing director of the Lundin Foundation.

Nick Winer has been appointed the VP of exploration for Great Panther Mining.

Blair Naughty is now the president and CEO of Great Thunder Gold.

Greg Gibson is joining Kirkland Lake Gold as a special advisor to the CEO on business process improvement.

As the Metso-Outotec merger closing nears, the company has announced an additional appointment: Carita Himberg has been named senior VP of human resources and will be a member of the company’s executive team. She will start in this new role before the end of the year.

Luther Nip has been named interim CFO of Monument Mining.

Alan Hitchborn has joined New Placer Dome’s advisory board as a senior technical advisor. Hitchborn is an exploration geologist with almost 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and mine operations.

Chris Zahovskis has resigned from his role as president and CEO of Northcliff Resources. The company plans to search for a new president and CEO. Pending this appointment, Andrew Ing, the company’s current CFO, will act as interim CEO and Luqman Khan will be appointed interim CFO.

David Prins has resigned from his post as VP of operations with Pretium Resources and will be leaving the company on Aug. 31.

Kelso Cartwright is now the CFO of Sable Resources.

Thiago Diniz has joined ValOre Metals as an in-country project geologist.

Board changes include:

Sandy Noyes is now on the board of Cameo Industries.

Susanne Hermans has been named a director of Crystal Lake Mining.

Robert Friedland has been named non-executive chairman of Gold X Mining. Paul Matysek, the company’s current chairman and CEO, will remain a director of Gold X and its CEO.

Tom English is now on the board of Golden Tag Resources.

Michael Kenyon has joined the board of Great Bear Resources.

Shastri Ramnath is now on the board of Jaguar Mining.

Peter Barnes has been named the chair of Mag Silver’s board, replacing Jonathan Rubenstein.

Jon Bey has been appointed to the board of MinKap Resources.

Alex Henry is now the chairman of Moneta Porcupine’s board. Mark Ashcroft has also been appointed to the board of directors with Warren Bates and Patricia Sheahan stepping down from the board.

Charles Riopel is now the interim chairman of North American Nickel’s board and Douglas Ford has been named interim lead independent director.

Simon Jackson is now the non-executive chairman of Sarama Resources. Adrian Byass and Steve Zaninovich have also joined the board with Sean Harvey and David Groves stepping down as directors.

Maria Nathanail has been appointed to the board of Silver Mountain Mines.

Paula Caldwell St-Onge has joined Teranga Gold’s board of directors with Christopher Lattanzi and Edward Goldenberg stepping down from the board.